Bigg Boss 19 New Promo: Kunickaa Sadanand Tells Zeishan Quadri 'Wasseypur Wapis Ja' During Kitchen Clash

The Bigg Boss 19 house witnessed yet another explosive showdown, this time between Zeishan Quadri and Kunickaa Sadanand. What started as a simple call for a house meeting quickly escalated into a bitter war of words, leaving the entire house turned. It all began when Abhishek Bajaj went to wake up Zeishan, who was sleeping comfortably in his blanket, as all contestants had already gathered in the living room for a meeting of weekly responsibilities.

Zeishan, however, refused to join, bluntly stating that he was sleeping and would not come immediately. This did not sit down well with Kunickaa, who furiously confronted him, declaring that he was not the king of the house to do as he pleased.

Zeishan, clearly provoked by her remark, stormed out of the bedroom and lashed out at Kunickaa. He warned her that if she continued to cross lines and provoke him unnecessarily, he would stop giving her the basic respect he still had maintained. It was a direct indication of his patience running out.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The situation escalated further with Kunickaa retaliating in anger, asking Zeishan to go back to his Wasseypur; she mockingly referred to him as the "Gunda" of Wasseypur while proclaiming herself as the maharani of Mumbai. A chord, and the house immediately felt the tension between the two strong personalities.

Earlier in the season Zeishan had taken a firm stand against her when she had targeted fellow contestant Taniya Mittal, questioning her and bringing and making unpleasant remarks about her mother. Tanya had broken down in tears at that time, and Zeishan had fiercely defended her dashing Kunickaa for hitting below the belt and showing insensitivity.

Zeishan and Kunickaa have always been seen getting into a war of words and share pretty much a Tom and Jerry equation in the BB 19 house.