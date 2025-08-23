The countdown for the premiere of Salman Khan's reality show has finally begun. The grand premiere of Bigg Boss 19 will take place on August 24.

Here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch the latest season of the controversial reality show.

When And Where To Watch Bigg Boss 19?

This season, the show will see a major shake-up in its format. For the first time, Bigg Boss will premiere simultaneously on JioCinema and television. However, episodes will be available 90 minutes earlier on JioCinema.

JioCinema Premiere: 9:00 p.m.

Colors TV Telecast: 10:30 p.m.

New Theme Of The Season

In the teaser, Salman Khan was seen in a Nehru jacket, introducing the theme “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar”, which hints at a major change in the power dynamics inside the house. He also promised “too much fun” and urged viewers to brace themselves for a dramatic season, likely revolving around the theme of democracy.

Donning a sharp Nehru jacket and flanked by Black Cat commandos, Salman reflected on the twist and said:

“I have been a part of Bigg Boss for a very long time now, and as we all know, the show reinvents itself every year. Aur iss baar, it is gharwalon ki sarkar. And when too many people start pulling the strings, it’s bound to get messy. That’s when the cracks show, and the house turns into a warzone. After all these years, I can honestly say I’m just as excited as you are to see how it all plays out.”

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants

While the official contestant list has not been confirmed yet, names such as Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Nagma Mirajkar, Awez Darbar, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Mridul Tiwari, Nehal Chudasama, Neelam Giri, and Shehbaz Badesha are speculated to enter the Bigg Boss 19 house.

Additionally, reports suggest that legendary boxer Mike Tyson and WWE superstar The Undertaker may make brief appearances as wildcard contestants later in the show.