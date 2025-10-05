New Delhi: After the much-talked-about entry of Shehbaz Badesha, brother of Shehnaaz Gill, as the first wildcard contestant of the season, the popular reality show is now making headlines yet again, this time, thanks to Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar.

The latest promotional video released by the show’s makers teases Chahar’s presence on the upcoming “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode with host Salman Khan. The appearance has sparked widespread speculation over whether the cricketer is entering the house as the season’s second wildcard contestant or simply appearing to introduce someone else.

Salman Khan Introduces Deepak Chahar in New Promo

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In the promotional clip, host Salman Khan is seen building anticipation by introducing a special guest. Salman says, “Ek bade hi zabardast record holder, T-20 specialist bowler, jinhone international cricket mein hat-trick liya hai… Deepak Chahar.”

He further teases the audience by acknowledging the buzz around the second wildcard entry, “Kab se sab wait kar rahe hain ki iss season ke second wildcard kaun hoga.”

Though it is not clearly confirmed whether Deepak Chahar will enter as a full-time housemate or a special guest, the segment hints at more than just a cameo appearance.

Deepak Chahar Reflects on the Challenge Ahead

In the same video, Chahar shares his thoughts on transitioning from the cricket field to reality television, “Mujhe lagta hai ki yeh cricket se zyada difficult hai. Yahan par aapko pata hi nahi hota ki aapke dushman kaun hain aur aapke dost kaun.”

When Salman Khan probes further and asks about his chances of winning, Chahar responds with, “Chances bahut strong hai.”

Who is Deepak Chahar?

Deepak Chahar is a professional Indian cricketer known for his achievements as a pace bowler in limited-overs formats, particularly in T20 internationals. He made headlines in 2019 when he became the first Indian male cricketer to take a hat-trick in T20 international cricket, against Bangladesh.

Deepak Chahar's Sister, Malti Chahar to Join Instead?

Despite Deepak Chahar’s appearance in the promo, several media reports are now claiming that it is, in fact, Malti Chahar, actress, model, writer, and the cricketer’s sister, who is likely to enter the Bigg Boss house as the next wildcard contestant.

Malti has been a familiar face in advertising and short films and has expressed interest in acting and entertainment over the years.

However, it is to be noted that there has been no official confirmation regarding which sibling will enter the house as a contestant.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 19 Promo: Elvish Yadav Makes Fiery Entry, Salman Khan Joins In Saying ‘System Hang’

The official social media handles of Bigg Boss added to the suspense with a post captioned:

“Weekend Ka Vaar par aaye @deepak_chahar9, dene apne opinions, dekhte hain kya hain unke conclusions!”

Watch the promo here:

Where to Watch Bigg Boss 19

New episodes of Bigg Boss 19 premiere daily at 9:00 PM IST on JioCinema (JioHotstar), and are telecast again at 10:30 PM IST on Colors TV.

For hardcore fans, a LIVE 24x7 channel is available on JioCinema, offering non-stop access to everything happening inside the Bigg Boss house in real time.