New Delhi: The wait is almost over! With just days to go before the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 19, the makers have dropped a series of blurred promos teasing the identities of some of this season’s contestants, and fans are already speculating as to who.

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Premiere Date

The highly anticipated season is all set to premiere this Sunday, August 24. To build hype, the makers have released blurred teasers featuring glimpses of four contestants, sending social media into a frenzy.

Promo 1: ‘Audience Ka Favourite Beta’ - Is It Gaurav from Anupamaa?

The first promo shows a sharply dressed actor in a suit, showcasing confidence and style. The caption reads, “Audience ka favorite beta is here to rule! Jhalak mein jab itna mazza, puri picture mein toh lagega tadka”

Netizens are convinced this is Gaurav Khanna, best known for his role in Anupamaa. Adding fuel to the speculation.

Promo 2: A Cute Duo - Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar?

The next promo features a charming couple dance, prompting fans to guess it’s popular social media stars Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar. The promo hints at their bond with the caption, “Pyaar dosti hai, aur aisi hi ek jodi aa rahi Bigg Boss ke ghar mein!

Kya banegi pyaar se sarkaar ya takraar?”

Fans quickly flooded the comment section with guesses like, “Awez and Nagma!”

Promo 3: The Musical Entry - Is Amaal Mallik Joining the House?

A soulful voice singing Kaun Tujhe Yun Pyaar Karega has fans speculating that the third promo features singer-composer Amaal Mallik. The caption teased, “Apne sur se dil jeetne wala aa raha hai ab apni sarkaar banane.”

More Contestants Rumoured to Enter

Besides the teased promos, other likely contestants include Mike Tyson, Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj. Additionally, the final spot may be decided through public voting between Mridul Tiwari and Shehbaz Badesha.

Bigg Boss 19: When and Where to Watch?

Bigg Boss 19 will premiere simultaneously on both JioCinema and Colors TV. However, JioCinema viewers will get a head start, with episodes airing 90 minutes earlier than the TV broadcast.

JioCinema Premiere: 9:00 p.m.

Colors TV Telecast: 10:30 p.m.