Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2977514https://zeenews.india.com/television/bigg-boss-19-s-evicted-contestant-nehal-chudasama-on-salman-khan-s-feedback-hearing-harsh-words-on-national-television-isn-t-easy-2977514.html
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS 19

Bigg Boss 19’s Evicted Contestant Nehal Chudasama On Salman Khan’s Feedback: ‘Hearing Harsh Words On National Television Isn’t Easy’

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Nehal Chudasama recently got evicted from the BB 19 house. Post eviction, the actress got in a conversation with IANS and spoke her heart out on her experience on the reality show.  

|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2025, 12:26 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss 19’s Evicted Contestant Nehal Chudasama On Salman Khan’s Feedback: ‘Hearing Harsh Words On National Television Isn’t Easy’Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 contestant Nehal Chudasama recently got evicted from the BB 19 house. Post eviction, the actress got in a conversation with IANS and spoke her heart out on her experience on the reality show.  

When IANS asked her about her reaction to host Salman Khan's criticism and critical feedback on her game during a lot of Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Nehal expressed her thoughts. “I took it constructively,” said Nehal while talking to IANS. “Of course, hearing harsh words on national television isn’t easy, but I understand his intent.

He was pushing us to grow and reflect,” she further added. Talking about her equation with Baseer, Nehal stated that it was organic and that they bonded like long-lost friends in the last few episodes. A lot of fans post-eviction were seen holding Nehal responsible for Baseer's eviction. They blamed Nehal for spoiling Baseer's game, who was going strong while he was playing solo.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In her defence, Nehal told IANS, “Honestly, I don’t think my presence distracted him. We both played our individual games. People love to make assumptions, but we knew our priorities well.” The former BB 19 contestant also spoke about her bond with her BFF Farrhana Bhat that recently turned sour. But Nehal's eviction hit Farrhana hard, and she was seen breaking down post the former's exit from the house and seen guilt-tripping on fighting with her BFF.

Talking about the same, Nehal expressed her thoughts with IANS. She said, “Unfortunately, she (Farrhana) did that after I left. I appreciate her gesture, but honestly, it holds no value to me because it wasn’t done in person.”

She further expressed her disappointment in Farrhana and stated, “She picked fights for unnecessary reasons, did not take a clear stand, and often instigated situations.

She also had a bit of an attitude problem, so the disappointment was inevitable.”

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

lip balm
Lip Balms from Myntra for Soft, Shiny Lips!
Nagpur protests
Maharashtra: Farmers Block Nagpur-Hyderabad NH, Demand Of Loan Waivers | VIDEO
IND vs AUS 1st T20 Live
India vs Australia 1st T20I Live: Battle Of World’s Top Two T20I Teams Begins
President Droupadi Murmu Rafale
President Murmu Makes History: First Indian President To Fly Rafale | VIDEO
Ethnic wear
Gorgeous Kurtas from Myntra You’ll Love Wearing Every Day!
women's kurta set
Gorgeous Women’s Kurta Sets to Buy this Season
Jiro Ono
Meet Jiro Ono: The 100-Year-Old Sushi Legend And His Secret to Longevity
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Today
Nagaland Dear INDUS 1 PM Lottery Result Today 29-10-2025 Lucky Draw Shortly
Delhi cloud seeding failed
How Much Did Delhi Cloud Seeding Attempt Cost? Dry Run Brings No Rain
Cyclone Montha Andhra Pradesh
Cyclone Montha's Impact In AP: Trees Uprooted, Destroyed Banana Cultivation