Bigg Boss 19’s Evicted Contestant Nehal Chudasama On Salman Khan’s Feedback: ‘Hearing Harsh Words On National Television Isn’t Easy’

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 contestant Nehal Chudasama recently got evicted from the BB 19 house. Post eviction, the actress got in a conversation with IANS and spoke her heart out on her experience on the reality show.

When IANS asked her about her reaction to host Salman Khan's criticism and critical feedback on her game during a lot of Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Nehal expressed her thoughts. “I took it constructively,” said Nehal while talking to IANS. “Of course, hearing harsh words on national television isn’t easy, but I understand his intent.

He was pushing us to grow and reflect,” she further added. Talking about her equation with Baseer, Nehal stated that it was organic and that they bonded like long-lost friends in the last few episodes. A lot of fans post-eviction were seen holding Nehal responsible for Baseer's eviction. They blamed Nehal for spoiling Baseer's game, who was going strong while he was playing solo.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In her defence, Nehal told IANS, “Honestly, I don’t think my presence distracted him. We both played our individual games. People love to make assumptions, but we knew our priorities well.” The former BB 19 contestant also spoke about her bond with her BFF Farrhana Bhat that recently turned sour. But Nehal's eviction hit Farrhana hard, and she was seen breaking down post the former's exit from the house and seen guilt-tripping on fighting with her BFF.

Talking about the same, Nehal expressed her thoughts with IANS. She said, “Unfortunately, she (Farrhana) did that after I left. I appreciate her gesture, but honestly, it holds no value to me because it wasn’t done in person.”

She further expressed her disappointment in Farrhana and stated, “She picked fights for unnecessary reasons, did not take a clear stand, and often instigated situations.

She also had a bit of an attitude problem, so the disappointment was inevitable.”