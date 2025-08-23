Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan FIRST Official Video OUT, Grooves In Entry Dance Teaser, Sets Stage On Fire - WATCH

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 19 is all set to premiere tomorrow, Sunday, August 24, and the excitement around the new season has hit a high. Adding to the anticipation, the makers have now shared the first official glimpse of host Salman Khan from the show, setting the tone for what promises to be an explosive season.

Salman Khan Grooves in First Look Video

The newly released video, posted on the official Bigg Boss Instagram handle, features Salman Khan dancing to the iconic track "Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai." Dressed in full glam and oozing charisma, the superstar is seen owning the stage with his signature swagger and energy.

The video was captioned, "Iss saal phir se hoga entertainment dhamakedaar, Salman Khan se milne dil thaam kar ho jaaiye taiyaar!"

Fans have flooded the comments section, praising Salman’s electrifying screen presence and expressing their excitement for the show's launch.

“Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar”: A Parliament-Inspired Season

Earlier this week, the makers also unveiled the season’s official theme, “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar.” In the trailer, Salman is seen donning a sharp Nehru jacket, flanked by Black Cat commandos, as he introduces the democracy-style setup of the Bigg Boss house this year.

Set against a Parliament-inspired backdrop, Bigg Boss 19 brings a major twist: for the first time in the show’s 18–19-year history, housemates will hold the reins of power. This shift promises a dynamic gameplay where contestants may exercise control and authority like never before.

Contestant Teasers Spark Online Frenzy

In the days leading up to the premiere, the makers also released a series of blurred and cryptic promos teasing the identities of the contestants. While their faces remain hidden, fans have flooded social media with guesses, speculating names like Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and influencers Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar.

Where and When to Watch Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 will launch with a grand premiere on Sunday, August 24, and will be available on both digital and television platforms. However, digital audiences will get early access to episodes.

Digital Premiere on JioCinema – 9:00 PM IST

TV Telecast on Colors TV – 10:30 PM IST

