Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan SLAMS Malti Chahar Over 'Kapde Pehen' Remark: Says, 'Ye Ekdum Bakwas Tha....'

Mumbai: As Salman Khan gears up to give this week's contestants a piece of his mind on 'Weekend Ka Vaar,' Bigg Boss fans are eagerly waiting to see him confront housemates, especially Malti Chahar, over her shocking "kapde pehen" comment directed at fellow contestant Nehal Chudasama.

The latest promo released by the makers shows the superstar host bashing Malti for her offensive remark.

For those unaware, in one of the recent episodes, a major fight broke out in the house over "suji ka halwa." During the altercation, Malti made an inappropriate comment that didn't sit well with anyone. She told her fellow contestant, "Next time kapde pehen ke baat karna (talk to me next time with your clothes on)." The comment upset Nehal, who immediately confronted Malti, calling her words disrespectful. The argument also dragged in other contestants like Baseer and Kunickaa. Baseer had angrily told Malti, "Has nobody taught you anything? Are you from a little cottage in Agra? I'll throw you out of this house!"

The promo shows the 'Dabangg' actor lashing out at Malti for her comment. When asked why she said it, Malti tried to explain that the air conditioner was too cold, and she only meant that Nehal should wear more clothes. However, her reasoning didn't go down well with Salman, who was visibly unimpressed.

Looking irritated, Salman asked the housemates, "Kitno ko lagta hai ki ye ekdum bakwas tha? (How many of you think this was totally stupid?)" Everyone in the house agreed with him. The host then told Malti, "Kuch bolne ke baad, maidaan chor ke bhaag jaati ho. Dose de rahi ho toh jo return dose aata hai, woh bhi lena seekh jaie aap. (Malti, you run away after delivering barbs. If you attack someone, learn to take an attack on yourself too)."

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioCinema at 9 p.m. and airs on Colors TV at 10:30 p.m