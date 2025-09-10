Advertisement
BIGG BOSS 19

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan To Skip Weekend Ka Vaar; Akshay Kumar And Season 1 Host Arshad Warsi To Step In

Bigg Boss 19 Update: Salman Khan will be absent this weekend due to his shooting schedule for his film Battle of Galwan in Ladakh. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 10, 2025, 05:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Bigg Boss 19 host Salman Khan will be stepping away from his hosting duties for this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episodes as he is busy shooting for his upcoming film Battle of Galwan in Ladakh.

According to a report by India Today, the Sikander actor began filming on Tuesday, and the schedule is expected to run for several days. This will prevent Salman from being present in Mumbai to host the weekend episodes.

The report further adds that Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi who hosted Season 1 of Bigg Boss will take over hosting duties for the episodes airing on September 13 and 14.

Salman was recently spotted at Leh airport before heading to the shoot location. The Ladakh schedule is reportedly packed with high-octane action sequences, making it one of the most crucial portions of the film’s production.

