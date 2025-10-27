Advertisement
Bigg Boss 19 Shocking Double Eviction Of Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasama Leaves Netizens Fuming

Bigg Boss 19 Double Eviction: On this Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan brought equal parts humour, wit, and tough love as he dissected the week’s high-voltage drama.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Oct 27, 2025, 12:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bigg Boss 19 Evictions: On Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan, not just the inmates but audiences were also shocked by the double evictions of Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama. Viewers were anticipating a single elimination, but the makers dropped the double eviction bomb. Gaurav, Baseer, Pranit, and Nehal - had been nominated this week.

Bigg Boss 19 Double Eviction

This was Nehal's second innings in the house. Earlier, she was ousted but sent to the Secret Room before re-entering the main house. Baseer and Nehal's romantic link-up was making the buzz inside the Bigg Boss 19 house as they had become closer ever since latter's return.

Social Media Reacts To Baseer's Eviction

Many objected to Baseer Ali's shocking eviction along with Nehal. One person wrote: Aaj se bigg boss band. Another one said: Unfair On Top.

One user wrote: Ye bhi Accha Ladka tha while another one said: Totally unfair eviction bb maker's.

On this Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan brought equal parts humour, wit, and tough love as he dissected the week’s high-voltage drama. He called out strategic captaincy to exposing emotional alliances, the host ensured every contestant faced the mirror.

Watch Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM on JioHotstar and 10:30 PM on COLORS.

