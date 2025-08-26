Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Sparks Backlash, Netizens Slam Her ‘Pick Me’ Attitude And ‘Boss’ Remarks

New Delhi: Bigg Boss has always been known for its drama and controversial fights, and season 19 is no different. Fans of Salman Khan’s reality show have already started picking sides and choosing their favourites. One of the most talked-about contestants this season is influencer and entrepreneur Tanya Mittal.

Her recent remarks especially stating that “having bodyguards is normal for her” have gone viral, with many comparing her to Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela.

Tanya Mittal Wants Everyone to Call Her ‘Boss’

In a viral clip, Kunickaa asked fellow contestant Mridul not to call any other female contestant ‘ma’am’ apart from her. Tanya quickly interrupted, saying: “Mujhe toh ma’am bolo, mujhe boss hi bolte hain sab log. I anyway don’t like it that people are calling me by name.”

(Since people already call me boss, just call me ma’am.)

She further revealed that even her family members call her ‘boss’ and that she enjoys being addressed this way. Tanya added:

“Girls don’t get respect easily; they have to take it by putting pressure. You have earned it in years, so I don’t want to get respect only when I turn 50. I want it now.”

Tanya on Security and Bodyguards

In another video, Tanya was seen talking to Ashnoor Kaur, Nagma Mirajkar, and Zeishaan Qadri about her high-level security. When Zeishaan joked that bodyguards often run away when employers get into trouble, Tanya disagreed and said:

“My bodyguards saved 100 people in Kumbh Mela, even saved police, and that’s why I ended up here. They are well-trained. I haven’t got any threats yet, but I can’t wait to get one and then keep security. This has been going on in my family for a long time; everyone had security. We like having PSOs and staff.”

Tanya Mittal on Staying Traditional

She also highlighted her cultural choices, saying: “For girls, coming here usually means leaving their culture behind. But I am still wearing saree and entering this house. Female actors often have to do certain types of scenes or wear certain types of clothes, but I reached here without doing any of that, and that’s an achievement for me.”

Netizens React to Tanya Mittal

Tanya’s statements have sparked a wave of backlash online. Many labelled her “annoying” and accused her of putting other women down.

One user wrote: “She lives in a world where she thinks she is superior.”

Another commented: “The way she pulls other girls down just to shine is sooo annoying. Like pls grow up.”

A third said: “Tanya Mittal really entered #BB19 with ‘My this, my that, my bodyguards.’ She’s serving insecurity & outdated gyaan. And that line ‘saree pehn kar yahan tak aagayi hun’—like girl, any sense? That’s not superiority, that’s pure delusion.”

Another remarked: “She is trying so hard to set up a narrative about her struggle and humility, but it just comes across as irritating.”

A fifth added: “Arrogance hiding behind humbleness. That’s her entire personality. Pretentious and exhausting.”

Many also called her behaviour “pick me” and “attention-seeking.”

When and Where to Watch Bigg Boss 19

This season will feature a major shake-up in its format. For the first time, Bigg Boss will premiere simultaneously on JioCinema and television. Episodes will, however, be available 90 minutes earlier on JioCinema.

JioHotstar Premiere: 9:00 pm

Colors TV Telecast: 10:30 pm