Bigg Boss 19 Teaser OUT: Salman Khan Declares ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’, Premiere Date Revealed

Bigg Boss 19 Teaser: Actor Salman Khan has unveiled the teaser for the much-anticipated Bigg Boss 19 and promised "too much fun."

In the teaser, Salman Khan revealed a big twist for this season- it will have “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar.”

The first glimpse, featuring Salman Khan in a Nehru jacket, was released by JioHotstar.

The caption read, "Bhai ke saath laut aaya hai Bigg Boss ka naya season! Aur iss baar chalegi – Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar. The new season of Bigg Boss is back with Salman, and this time, the housemates are going to rule and govern."

In the teaser, Salman further says, "Friends and enemies, brace yourselves, because this time the housemates will rule. Too much fun is guaranteed." The video ends with him announcing, "This time, Bigg Boss 19 will air on JioHotstar and Colors TV."

Bigg Boss 19 Premiere Date

The first episode of Bigg Boss 19 will premiere on August 24, 2025.

The show will be available for streaming on JioHotstar and will also air on Colors TV. It will stream on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM and broadcast on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.

This season brings a new twist ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar!’ hinting at a shift in power dynamics inside the house. However, details about the list of participants have been kept under wraps.

Earlier, the show grabbed headlines for a change in its logo, which now features a kaleidoscopic eye and a cryptic theme titled "Rewind."

The makers unveiled the new logo on the official handle of JioHotstar with the caption: “Countdown hogaya hai shuru, hoga chaos unlock soon! Stay tuned”

Who Will Participate In Bigg Boss 19?

According to the fan page Bigg Boss Taza Khabar, several television personalities and influencer such as include Rati Pandey (Miley Jab Hum Tum), Hunar Hali, Apoorva Mukhija (aka The Rebel Kid), Mr Faisu, Dhanashree Verma, Sreeram Chandra, Meera Deosthale, and Bhavika Sharma, Ram Kapoor are in talks with the show.