BIGG BOSS 19

Bigg Boss 19 Theme 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar' Explained - What It Means For The Contestants, Power Dynamics, And Chaos Ahead

This season, Bigg Boss 19 introduces the theme “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,” where housemates take control, making all decisions and facing the consequences in a democracy-style setup.

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2025, 05:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bigg Boss 19 Theme 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar' Explained - What It Means For The Contestants, Power Dynamics, And Chaos Ahead(Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: With just days left for the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 19, the buzz around the show is reaching fever pitch. The makers have dropped a series of blurred contestant promos, sparking wild speculation online. But what’s truly making headlines is the bold new theme unveiled in the trailer, “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar.”

In the newly released trailer, Salman Khan, dressed in a sharp Nehru jacket and surrounded by Black Cat commandos, introduced the Parliament-inspired theme of the season. Set against the backdrop of a democracy-style setup, Bigg Boss 19 promises a power-packed format where housemates hold the headship of authority for the 'first time in 18-19 years'.

Salman Khan Declares 'Democrazy' Over Drama

Returning as host, Salman Khan brings his signature swag and wit to the trailer, speaking, "Iss baar bigg boss ke ghar me drama crazy nahi, democrazy hone vala hai, toh har chota bada faisla, gharvalon ke haath me."

Also Read | Bigg Boss 19 PROMO: Salman Khan's Show Unveils FIRST Contestants, Netizens Speculate Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Awez-Nagma

What is 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar'? Salman Khan Says, "Gharwalon, Do Whatever You Want To Do, Man!"

‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’ is the fiery new theme of Bigg Boss 19, where the contestants or gharwalon, hold all the power. As Salman Khan puts it, "Gharwalon, do whatever you want to do, man, but be ready for anjam and aawam, kyuki bigg boss me iss baar gharwalon ki Sarkar." The house is now a full-blown democracy, where every decision comes with consequences, and the public is watching closely.

Watch the trailer here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

First Look Hints at Political Drama

The set itself reflects the new concept, resembling a Parliament with dramatic lighting and design, setting the tone for chaos, debates, and power plays. Salman’s Nehru jacket look is already making waves, hinting at the political satire the season might incorporate.

Take a look:

Where and When to Watch Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 is set to premiere simultaneously on JioCinema and Colors TV. However, digital viewers will get a head start with episodes streaming 90 minutes earlier on JioCinema.

JioCinema Premiere - 9:00 p.m.

Colors TV Telecast –-10:30 p.m.

Premiere Date - Sunday, August 24

