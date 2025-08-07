New Delhi: The big daddy of Indian reality TV shows - Bigg Boss is all set to kickstart a brand new Season 19. The countdown has begun and today the official trailer of Bigg Boss Season 19, promising a season like no other was dropped online.

Bigg Boss 19 Premiere Date and Time

Premiering on August 24, 2025 - Bigg Boss 19 will stream exclusively on JioHotstar at 9 PM, accompanied by an unfiltered 24-hour channel on the platform. Episodes will also air on COLORS at 10:30 PM. With a fresh twist on unscripted reality, this season is set to redefine how India watches and engages with reality TV.

Bigg Boss 19 Trailer, Theme - 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar'

Set against the dramatic backdrop of a Parliament-inspired Bigg Boss house, the new theme ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’ introduces a seismic shift in power. For the first time in Bigg Boss history, housemates will have the authority to make decisions big and small, turning the house into a battleground of public sentiment, all with unfiltered consequences. The trailer teases this thrilling transformation, with Salman Khan stepping into a commanding role once again as the ‘host’ of this chaotic new democracy.

Alok Jain, JioStar, said, "Bigg Boss has always delivered high-impact entertainment. With ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’, we’re bringing a fresh, unfiltered format that resonates deeply with audiences and keeps them coming back for more. This season puts power in the hands of the housemates, setting the stage for drama, unpredictability and non-stop engagement. It’s Bigg Boss like you’ve never seen before."

Salman Khan Back As Host

Salman Khan, returning as host for Bigg Boss 19, shared his excitement for the new season, saying, “Bigg Boss ka har season alag hota hai, lekin iss baar toh scene hi palat gaya hai. ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’ ka matlab hai power unke haath mein aur jab power milti hai, toh asli chehre saamne aate hain. Is baar contestants ko apne decisions lene ka poora haq diya gaya hai, par har decision ke saath ek consequence bhi aata hai. Main hamesha kehta hoon, tameez se khelo, par yeh log tameez chhod ke drama le aate hain. This season, they’ll try to run the house their way but, when things go out of control, you know who’s coming back to set the record straight!”



Watch Bigg Boss 19 starting August 24 – JioHotstar at 9PM and COLORS at 10:30PM.