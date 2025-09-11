Bigg Boss 19 Trending: Ayaan Lall Hits Back At Trolls Over Bias Claims Against Kunickaa Sadanand, Says 'I Don’t Think There's Any Favouritism'
Bigg Boss 19 Trending: Actress Kunickaa Sadanand's son Ayaan Lall slams trolls over biased allegations against his mother.
Trending Photos
Bigg Boss 19 is kicked off and fans are since then witnessing high-end drama in the house from the first week, with verbal fights to captancy task, contestants are all in. The show hit peack drama point when Farrhana Bhatt dragged her children into the narrative and called actor-lawyer Kunickaa Sadanand a 'flop actress' When on weekend ka vaar epsiode host Salman Khan invited her son Ayaan Lall and His emotional words about his mother’s struggles moved the audience and left everyone teart eye. Now Ayaan has finally adressed the 'bossy' and 'bias' tag against his mother.
Ayaan Lall Slams Trolls For Bias Allegations
Kunickaa Sadanand's son Ayaan Lall who recently made a surprise appearance on Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar episode has once again hitting the headline to slamming trolls for favouritism allegations When asked about Salman Khan and Bigg Boss supposedly favouring his mother, Ayaan hit back at trolls, In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ayaan said, 'I don’t think there’s any favouritism. Even if it’s from Salman sir’s side. He is the host. He sees intentions, not the situation. People would go crazy if Salman pulled up Abhishek Bajaj about how he held Farhana, but he didn’t do that. He saw Abhishek’s intention. So you see the intention of the person and then say if Salman was right or wrong.'
On being asked whether Kunickaa is as 'bossy' at home as she appears in the house, Ayaan replied, 'Her moral compass is the most important thing to her. Nothing wrong should happen to anyone. She has told me never to lie. She is very smart. She taught me this and then told me I won’t support you only because you are my son. She is like this at home too. She is not a bossy mother, but her whole job is to show lessons.'
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv