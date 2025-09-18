Bigg Boss 19 Trending: Chaos Erupts As Abhishek Bajaj, Awez Darbar Clash In Captaincy Task - WATCH

Mumbai: Tempers will be flaring in the captaincy task during the upcoming episode of “Bigg Boss 19” as Amaal Mallik and Abhishek Bajaj will have a heated showdown.

In a promo shared by the channel on Instagram, Abhishek will be seen getting physical with co-housemate Awez Darbar during the captaincy task. Baseer Ali is seen telling Abhishek that he’s picking up and throwing Awez around and asks him to stop.

Amaal gets between Awez and Abhishek and is heard saying: “Ruk. Mainai bola ruk. (Stop. I said stop).” To which, Abhishek asks why Amaal, who is the “sanchalak” of the task, replies by saying that he needs to stop when he says “stop.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This makes Abhishek angry, who responds: “Main apni marzi se rukunga. (I will stop on my own will.) ” Amaal then tells Abhishek: “Mere saath mat bhid. (Don't clash with me).”

The promo was captioned: “Bigg Boss ke ghar mein phir chhaayi tension, jab task ke dauraan Awez aur Abhishek ki beech ho gayi confrontation!.”

Take A Look At The Post:

In the previous episode of the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show, the entire house leaving Amaal Mallik got nominated as they broke the basic rule of discussing nominations. However, the makers gave a chance to save themselves.

The housemates had to give names of the contestants they had to save in. Getting the least votes, contestants Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Baseer Ali, and Nehal Chudasma got nominated for eviction this week.

Also Read| Mirzapur: The Movie Cast Update - Ali Fazal Aka Guddu Bhaiya To Play A Wrestler; Eating Protein-Rich Diet, Ghee, Milk As Part Of Training

After the exit of Natalia Janoszek and Nagma Mirajkar last week in a surprising double eviction, contestants who are currently locked inside the 'Bigg Boss' house are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

The show airs on JioHotstar and COLORS.