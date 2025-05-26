New Delhi: As per Bigg Boss news tracker on social media, ‘Bigg Boss Khabri,’ season 19 is gearing up with some of the biggest changes in its history, with several format changes and a major extension in runtime.

Salman Khan to Continue as Host

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan, who has become synonymous with Bigg Boss over the years, is set to return as the host for Season 19. As per fan page Bigg Boss Khabri, Salman is expected to begin shooting for the season's first promo by the end of June 2025.

Salman, who first joined the franchise in 2010 with Season 4, has become a mainstay for viewers and a pivotal part of the show’s identity. Despite rumours of him stepping down over the years, he continues to anchor the series with authority, humour, and star power.

Longest Season in Franchise History

Bigg Boss 19 is expected to break away from its traditional 3-month format. According to reports by Bigg Boss Khabri, the new season will run for approximately 5.5 months, making it the longest season in the show’s history.

Back to Celebrity-Only Format

Another major shift reportedly planned for Season 19 is a return to a pure celebrity-driven format. In recent years, Bigg Boss had begun to integrate social media influencers and digital stars into the contestant lineup, giving rise to memorable participants like Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan), Rajat Dalal, and Munawar Faruqui. While this brought in a younger digital audience, some loyal fans expressed missing the classic celebrity drama that made the earlier seasons iconic.

In response to this, the makers are reportedly focusing exclusively on actors, television personalities, and Bollywood celebrities for Season 19. This change is said to be a strategic move to revive the original charm of the show and appeal to a wider traditional audience base.

Tentative Premiere Date

Though an official date is yet to be announced, reports suggest that Bigg Boss 19 is expected to premiere around July 30, 2025. If true, this would mark an earlier-than-usual start for the show, which typically launches around October.

Bigg Boss OTT CANCELLED

In another development, it has been allegedly reported that Bigg Boss OTT, the digital spin-off of the franchise that streams on JioCinema, has been cancelled for this year. The decision appears to be a calculated one to allow full focus and resources to be channelled into Bigg Boss 19.

While there is no official confirmation yet from the channel or the production team, buzz around the show continues to build. Fans eagerly await the formal announcement and Salman Khan’s much-anticipated promo launch.