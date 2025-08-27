Bigg Boss 19 Update: Gaurav Khanna Nominated By Awez Darbar, Heated Argument Ends In Breakdown

New Delhi: Bigg Boss Season 19 is off to a dramatic start as tensions rise inside the house. The season, which brings together a dynamic mix of celebrities, has already delivered its first emotional confrontation.

A Star-Studded Lineup

The show features an ensemble cast including Gaurav Khanna, Zeishan Quadri, Kunickaa Sadanand, Amaal Malik, Ashnoor Kaur, Tanya Mittal, Nagma Mirajkar, Awez Darbar, Nehal Chudasama, Abhishek Bajaj, Baseer Ali, Natalia Janoszek, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Mridul Tiwari.

First Nomination Task Sparks Tensions

In a recent episode, Bigg Boss kick-started the nomination process for the season. During the task, Awez Darbar nominated Gaurav Khanna, stating he didn’t understand the Anupamaa actor’s “duty” in the house. This nomination did not sit well with Gaurav, who confronted Awez soon after.

Heated Confrontation Between Gaurav and Awez

The conversation quickly escalated into a fiery exchange. Gaurav, who is also the winner of Celebrity MasterChef, questioned Awez’s reasoning and compared his participation in the house to that of Natalia Janoszek, a Polish actress and fellow contestant.

"You think Natalia ka involvement mere game mein involvement se zyada hai? Sirf itna bata. You took my name above hers just because you did not understand my duty," Gaurav was seen telling Awez.

However, Gaurav didn’t hold back. He accused Awez of labelling him as someone who plays sly and added, "Aapne andar jaake yeh prove kiya hai ke aapke nazar mein main sly khel raha hu."

Awez Breaks Down in Tears

The confrontation affected Awez Darbar, who was later seen breaking down emotionally. While trying to explain himself, he mentioned his dislike for contestants who “play games."

‘Gharwaalon Ki Sarkaar’: A Chaotic Beginning

Bigg Boss 19 has launched with the new theme "Gharwaalon Ki Sarkaar", and it’s already living up to its name. In the very first episode, contestants were asked to gather in the assembly room and name the housemate they felt didn’t deserve to stay.

Contestants Amaal Mallik, Baseer Ali, Kunickaa Sadanand, Gaurav Khanna, Nilesh More, and Mridul Tiwari all ended up nominating the same person.

With only a few episodes aired, Bigg Boss 19 is already making headlines for its emotional clashes and power dynamics. Bigg Boss premieres every night at 9:00 PM on JioHotstar and 10:30 PM on COLORS.

