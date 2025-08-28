New Delhi: On the day 4 of Bigg Boss 19, the housemates had a high-voltage drama keeping everyone on toes. From kitchen duties driving them crazy to Abhishek Bajaj grabbing attention for not really owning up to his 'assigned work'. Amid all of this, viewers also saw how sitting in a corner in garden area, Mridul Tiwari and Gaurav Khanna's heart-to-heart conversation about kids and personal life.

Gaurav Khanna On Wanting A Child

Gaurav tells Mridul, "We will complete 9 years in November.” Mridul further quizzes him on if he has a child, to which Gaurav replied, "No, my wife doesn’t want." Sharing his perspective, he tells him, " I want, but it’s a love marriage. Whatever she says, manna padega. Pyaar kiya hai toh nibhaana toh padega."

Gaurav then explains his wife's decision and supporting her, he adds, "Her thinking is also valid. There are a lot of responsibilities. And it’s only two of us for each other. If I go for work entire day and she also gets work, with whom will we keep the kids? We don’t want anyone else to take care of them,” he said. “I had told her that I want, but I understood when she explained.”

Mridul suggested that opinions may change over time. To this, Gaurav replied with hope, “Yes, of course we will see then. Never say never.”

About Gaurav Khanna's Wife Akanksha Chamola

Gaurav Khanna got married to actress Akanksha Chamola on November 24, 2016 at former's hometown in Kanpur. Many prominent TV stars including Puja Banerjee, Kunal Verma, Anuj Sachdev among others attended their starry wedding.

The day 4’s most explosive clash came when Tanya, despite being unwell, was spotted washing dishes. Zeishan objected, saying it was Gaurav’s duty to step in, which led to another altercation. Annoyed by the interference, Gaurav snapped back, but Zeishan’s patience ran out, and he branded him a “kaamchor” in front of the house.

Amid the chaos, Bigg Boss finally announced the season’s first captaincy task, “Merry-Go-Round.” The high-stakes task has put strategies into overdrive as contestants battle to secure the all-important title of the first captain of Bigg Boss 19.