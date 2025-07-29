New Delhi: The buzz around Salman Khan's Bigg Boss Season 19 is already gaining ground. Speculation about tentative contestants list is making fans wonder, who is going to be seen inside the house this time. Now, actress Mallika Sherawat's name is also doing the rounds on internet as one probable participant this time. However, the actress has finally reacted to the rumour.

Mallika Sherawat in Bigg Boss 19

Mallika took to Instagram Stories and shared a note denying her participation in Salman Khan’s reality game show, Bigg Boss 19. The actress wrote, “Putting an end to all the rumours, I am NOT doing Bigg Boss and NEVER WILL. THANK YOU.”

Earlier, Mallika was seen on the show as a guest during Bigg Boss 18 to promote her film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

Many big names from the industry have been a part of Bigg Boss across seasons including Ravi Kishan, Sunny Leone, Shilpa Shirodkar, Tanishaa Mukerji, Shamita Shetty, Rahul Roy and Pooja Bhatt.

Another big Bollywood name Meenakshi Seshadri, who ruled the 90s was reortedly approached to be part of the upcoming season of Bigg Boss 19 but has turned down the offer, according to Bollywoodlife.com. Sharing the announcement, the makers wrote on social media, "Countdown hogaya hai shuru, hoga chaos unlock soon! Stay tuned!"

Bigg Boss 19 Tentative Contestants List

The makers of Bigg Boss 19 recently released a promo video and officially announced the new season. The video unveiled the new logo, which features a multicoloured eye, hinting at the ‘many shades of drama, conflict, and entertainment it promises to bring.’

Hosted by Salman Khan, the reality show is expected to have some well-known television personalities like Munmun Dutta, digital star Mr Faisu, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Anita Hassanandani, Ashish Vidyarthi, Apoorva Mukhija, Gaurav Taneja, Kanika Mann, Krishna Shroff, and Sreerama Chandra are also believed to be considered for this season of "Bigg Boss".