Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2989846https://zeenews.india.com/television/bigg-boss-19-update-malti-chahar-kicks-farrhana-bhatt-s-feet-off-table-sparks-major-fight-2989846.html
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS 19

Bigg Boss 19 UPDATE: Malti Chahar Kicks Farrhana Bhatt’s Feet Off Table, Sparks Major Fight

Bigg Boss 19: A big fight erupted in the Bigg Boss 19 house between Malti Chahar and Farrhana Bhatt after Malti kicked a table, causing it to hit Farrhana's feet,

|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2025, 04:14 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss 19 UPDATE: Malti Chahar Kicks Farrhana Bhatt’s Feet Off Table, Sparks Major Fight(Source: X)

Mumbai: A seemingly ordinary moment inside the “Bigg Boss 19 house” on Friday turned into a fierce altercation between Malti Chahar and Farrhana Bhatt, after the former pushed the latter’s feet off the table while clearing the area.

 A new promo was shared on Instagram by the makers and was captioned: “Takraar shuru ho chuki hai Malti aur Farrhana ke beech. Kya yeh sirf heated moment hai ya shuru hoga ek naya war?”

The clash began when Farrhana remarked on the clutter, telling Malti, “Look where the tissues are.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Malti, who was trying to pick up her belongings, asked her to move her leg. When Farrhana didn’t budge, Malti kicked her foot off the table.

Farrhana reacted sharply, warning, “I’ll kick you out of here.”

What followed was a volley of personal jibes.

Malti shot back, “People who live on the streets are better than you. What are you doing here?”

Farrhana retorted, “You’re worse than them.”

Malti said she was only cleaning and accused Farrhana of deliberately placing her foot there.

Farrhana said: “It’s my wish. I put my foot down like this.” Malti responded by calling her an “idiot.”

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 Winner Buzz: Not Gaurav Khanna Or Tanya Mittal - Fans Say THIS Contestant Could Take The Trophy

In the latest episode of “Bigg Boss 19”, Gaurav Khanna became the first contestant to reach the finale as he won the task against Farrhana, Pranit More and Ashnoor Kaur.

With Kunickaa Sadanand’s eviction in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, the show is now left with Tanya Mittal, Farrhana, Ashnoor, Gaurav, Shehbaz Badeshah, Malti, Pranit and Amaal Mallik competing for the trophy.

The show is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Bigg Boss first premiered on November 3, 2006. The show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty in the second season and Amitabh Bachchan in the third. Farah Khan led the Halla Bol season, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman Khan. Since season 4, Salman Khan has taken the helm as the show's primary host.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Vellore Institute of Technology
VIT Sehore Violence: What Led To Unrest, Student Protest? MP CM Steps In
Australia
Australia: One Dead In Western Sydney Shooting
Viral video
Vacation Gone Wrong: Tourists’ Bags Tossed Into Sea During Thailand Ferry Ride
Delhi Police Constable 2025 Exam Dates
Delhi Police Constable Exam Date 2025 Out: Check Schedule, Timings & More...
hong kong fire
Invisible Cost Of Vertical Growth: Why Hong Kong's Buildings Are Fire Traps
women employment
Nitish Kumar Transfers Rs 10,000 Each To 10 lakh 'Jeevika Didis' In Bihar
Naxal
Agencies Flag Aggressive Ideological Revival Of Naxalism Across Urban Centres
PM Modi
Putin Set For India Trip On Dec 4–5, Kremlin Confirms High-Level Visit
Green Card Holders
Trump Green Card Crackdown: List Of 'Countries Of Concern' - Is India Affected
NIA
Red Fort Blast: NIA Takes Dr. Shaheen Saeed For On-Site Questioning