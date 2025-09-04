Bigg Boss 19 Update: Mridul Tiwari Gets Injured During Captaincy Task - WATCH PROMO

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 19 has been grabbing attention with its mix of intense drama and non-stop entertainment. Just recently, the house came alive with singing, dancing, and some unexpected confessions.

Captaincy Task Promo Creates Buzz

In the latest promo released by the show’s makers, the house has turned into a battleground as contestants fight for the captaincy in a physically demanding task.

In a fresh promo shared on social media, the Bigg Boss house turns into a stage of chaos and confrontation as contestants compete for the coveted title of captain. The post accompanying the video reads:

"Aaya naya captaincy ka task aur macha bawaal, kaun banega captain iss baar? Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @ColorsTV par."

Bigg Boss Introduces a 'Machine'

In the video, Bigg Boss announces a twist, "Yeh Machine dikh rahi hai? Yeh aap logo ka captaincy ka sapna pura kar deti hai." As soon as the machine is revealed, housemates are seen rushing toward it, eager to secure their chance at captaincy.

Abhishek Accused of Aggression During Task

Tensions flare as contestant Nehal accuses Abhishek of using physical force during the task.

"He (Abhishek) is getting physical in every task. Abhishek ne sabko push... woh dekho usko (Mridul) lag gaya," she claims.

Fight Breaks Out Between Abhishek Bajaj and Baseer Ali

The promo also captures a heated altercation between Abhishek Bajaj and Baseer Ali, escalating the already tense atmosphere in the house.

Mridul Tiwari Injured

In a shocking moment toward the end of the promo, contestant Mridul Tiwari is seen injured and bleeding. A fellow housemate is heard saying, "Koni Voni shayad lag gayi usko."

Watch the PROMO here:

Where to Watch

Tune in to the 24-hour live feed of Bigg Boss 19 exclusively on JioHotstar. Catch daily episodes at 9:00 PM IST on JioHotstar and 10:30 PM IST on Colors TV.

