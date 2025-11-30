Bigg Boss 19 Update: Salman Khan Backs Tanya Mittal Over Heated Brawl, EVICTS Ashnoor Kaur, Cites 'Intentional' Hit

New Delhi: With just a week remaining before the highly anticipated Bigg Boss 19 finale, hosted by Salman Khan, the show witnessed a dramatic and unexpected mid-week eviction. Television actress Ashnoor Kaur was removed from the reality show after an incident of alleged physical aggression during a “ticket to finale” task.

Salman Khan Evicts Ashnoor Kaur

According to footage played during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Ashnoor was seen striking contestant Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank amid a heated task. The eviction was announced by host Salman Khan, who addressed the severity of the incident on air.

During the interaction, Ashnoor maintained that she did not intend to injure Tanya. However, Salman countered her explanation with video evidence, noting that the act appeared to stem from anger rather than an accident. The show’s makers ultimately decided to evict Ashnoor based on the seriousness of the altercation.

The episode opened with Salman asking the housemates, “Yeh kaunsa hafta hai? Iske baad kya hoga?” The contestants responded in unison: “Finale week.”

Referring to events from the previous week, Salman questioned the group about what he had witnessed on the show. Contestant Shehbaz began responding before Salman pressed Gaurav for details. Gaurav replied, “Sir, kaafi unn-ban rahi thi. Plate todi gayi. There were a lot of clashes happening.”

Salman then pressed further, suggesting the incident went well beyond a broken plate. Turning to Pranit, he asked him to recount the moment Tanya was hurt. Pranit responded that during the ticket-to-finale task, “shayad jo Ashnoor ke haath se slab chhuta tha, woh shayad usko lag gaya tha.”

Salman subsequently played the task footage for the housemates. He reprimanded Ashnoor, stating that the video clearly showed she was aware of Tanya’s proximity. He added that she failed to apologise after the injury and dismissed attempts by Gaurav to make her understand the seriousness of the situation. Ashnoor, defending herself, said her shoulder had become sore from holding the plank and insisted the hit was unintentional.

During the episode, Salman also addressed viewers, expressing that he had been reluctant to host the week’s special given the ongoing tensions inside and outside the Bigg Boss house. He additionally offered condolences over the passing of veteran actor Dharmendra.

In a segment from the ongoing family week, Ashnoor’s father encouraged her to stand up against issues such as alleged body-shaming by Tanya Mittal and former contestants Neelam Giri and Kunickaa Sadanand. This advice appeared to contribute to the heightened confrontations that eventually culminated in her exit.

New episodes of Bigg Boss 19 stream on JioHotstar at 9 p.m. and air on Colors TV at 10:30 p.m.