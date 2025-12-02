Advertisement
BIGG BOSS 19 GRAND FINALE

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trend: Will There Be Mid-Week Eviction? These Contestants Can Be In Top 5

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trend: The top 6 contestants who have made it this far are: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Malik, Pranit More, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, and Malti Chahar.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2025, 10:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trend: Will There Be Mid-Week Eviction? These Contestants Can Be In Top 5

Bigg Boss 19 voting results: The big daddy of all reality TV shows in India - Bigg Boss 19 is inching closer to its finale and as the days go by, the buzz around top 5 contestants on the show is gaining hype. Several fan pages and social media voting trends have already started rooting for their favourites. 

After the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, Bigg Boss 19 now has six finalists competing for the trophy: Gaurav Khanna, Malti Chahar, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik and Farrhana Bhatt. Here's what the Bigg Boss 19 tracking pages suggest in early voting trends: 

Opening Voting Trend 

1. #PranitMore
2. #FarrhanaBhatt
3. #AmaalMallik
4. #TanyaMittal
5. #MaltiChahar

There Is Mid Week Eviction So Don't Forget To Vote For Your Favourite Contestant 

Meanwhile, Gaurav Khanna is already a finalist as he won the 'Ticket to Finale' task. 

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale is expected to take place on December 7, 2025. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. 

