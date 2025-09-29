Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: This Weekend Ka Vaar episode was nothing short of a spectacle as the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari cast, along with other celebrity guests, brought a mix of music, fun, playful drama, and emotional moments to the Bigg Boss 19 stage. From Salman Khan grooving to the hit tracks “Panwadi” and “Bijuriya”, teasing Janhvi Kapoor about her rumoured relationship, to Sanya Malhotra revealing her sister’s favourite contestant, the episode was packed with laughter and entertainment. Add in fiery roast sessions, heartfelt confessions, and a shocking elimination, and the housemates and viewers alike were kept on the edge of their seats throughout.

Salman Khan Grooves with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Team

This Weekend Ka Vaar turned into a mini party as the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari cast dropped by to promote their film. They set the stage on fire with a power-packed performance on their hit track “Panwadi.” The highlight? Salman Khan himself joined in, effortlessly acing the hook step.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Varun Dhawan called it the song’s biggest moment yet, saying Salman’s move takes its popularity to another level. He revealed that Panwadi first trended after Rohit Saraf posted a reel—prompting Rohit to quip that with Salman now dancing, the craze is only going to skyrocket.

Later, Janhvi Kapoor even gave Salman Khan a quick lesson in the steps of their groovy track “Bijuriya.”

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 Promo: Awez Darbar Called Out By Gauahar Khan; Amaal Mallik Branded 'Two-Faced'

Salman Khan Playfully Teases Janhvi Kapoor

During the film’s promotion on Weekend Ka Vaar, the conversation drifted to relationships and situationships—and Salman Khan couldn’t resist pulling Janhvi Kapoor’s leg. Hinting at her rumouredbeau Shikhar Pahariya, Salman joked, “Relationship mein to ye Shikhar pe pahunchgayihai, wahan Shikhar pe oxygen ki kami to nahi?”

When the spotlight turned to Rohit Saraf, he charmingly declared that he’s forever single—because, as a true Salman Khan fan, “commitment” clearly isn’t his thing!

Sanya Malhotra Shares Her Sister’s Favourite Contestant

After a fun moment with Shahbaz, Sanya Malhotra revealed that he’s actually her sister’s favourite contestant. Janhvi Kapoor quickly added that Shahbaz has now won her over too. Meanwhile, Mridul couldn’t hide his excitement, enjoying a total fanboy moment as a self-confessed die-hard admirer of Janhvi.

Awez Opens Up About Past Relationship Trauma

During a heartfelt moment on Weekend Ka Vaar, Awez Darbar shared a personal story from his past. He revealed that he once liked someone in his dance classes, only to find out she was still in love with her ex. Things became more disheartening when Awez discovered she was involved with 3–4 guys who were also his friends, leaving him demotivated and hurt. Salman Khan offered comforting words, explaining that these experiences weren’t negative—they were life lessons meant to prepare him for better relationships. Varun Dhawan chimed in, adding that if Awez hadn’t gone through such heartbreak, he wouldn’t have met Nagma, turning the reflection into a hopeful note.

Shayari Showdown Heats Up Weekend Ka Vaar

The Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari team turned the house into a poetry battleground with a hilarious Shayari-roast game. The house was split into three squads—Team Vikram (Amaal, Zeishan, Baseer, Harrhana, Tanya, Neelam) faced off against Team Sunny (Awez, Gaurav, Abhishek, Pranit, Ashnoor, Nehal), while Team Kuckoo (Kunickaa, Mridul, Shahbaaz) played the judges. After a fiery exchange of witty verses, Team Sunny walked away with the win.

Abhishek Malhan Announces Game of Glory

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, Abhishek Malhan set the stage buzzing with the announcement of his brand-new show, Game of Glory, premiering 5th October on JioHotstar. Touted as one of the biggest shows featuring top content creators, the mega series will see 100 contestants battling it out inside its very own “glory verse.”

Adding his signature humour, Abhishek shared a few fun lessons from this Bigg Boss season: from Tanya, he learned that no matter how much you lie, someone will still believe you; from Mridul, that funny boys rarely get a love story; and from Gaurav, that winning a culinary show doesn’t necessarily mean you can actually cook!

Harsh Gujral & Abhishek Malhan Roast Tanya Mittal

Stand-up comic Harsh Gujral and YouTube star Abhishek Malhan turned up the heat by playfully roasting Tanya Mittal over her false claims. The jabs left Tanya a little unsettled, until Abhishek—and even Salman Khan—stepped in to remind her that handling roasts with grace is part of the celebrity game. With a reassuring smile, Abhishek added that while it’s their job to roast, fans outside are already loving her.

Other contestants, including Kunickaa, Baser, Awez, Neelam, Pranit, Ashnoor and Gaurav Khanna, also came under their playful radar, making the segment a fun-filled roast session.

Awez Darbar faces a Shocking Elimination

In a heart-stopping elimination ceremony, Awez Darbar was sent home, leaving his friends Abhishek and Pranit visibly upset. Nehal shared with Farrhana that she had been having thoughts even before the eviction. Although she had nominated his team, she admitted that she was regretting it because of Awez and felt a strong sense of guilt over the outcome.

Catch Bigg Boss 19 on the 24-hour Live Channel, with daily episodes dropping at 9:00 PM on JioHotstar and airing at 10:30 PM on COLORS