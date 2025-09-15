Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Highlights: Farah Khan Drops Double Eviction Bomb, Nagma Mirajkar And Natalia Janiszek Exit House

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Highlights: The Sunday episode of Weekend Ka Vaar turned into a star-studded evening as Akshay Kumar, Saurabh Shukla, and Farah Khan stepped in as hosts. From fiery confrontations to emotional goodbyes, the episode had it all — including a shocking double eviction that saw Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia Janiszek leave the house.

Akshay Turns BB House Into a Courtroom

Bringing in his Jolly LLB charm, Akshay Kumar transformed the Bigg Boss 19 house into a courtroom. Playing judge, he invited housemates to present their arguments. The first round saw Ashnoor and Farrhana face off, with the house ultimately siding with Ashnoor. In another heated session, Kunickaa clashed with Tanya, labeling her a “victim card player,” but Tanya walked away with the win.

Saurabh Shukla Brings Wit and Drama

Joining Akshay, Saurabh Shukla lightened the mood with his trademark humor but also stirred confrontation. In a fiery activity, the Jolly LLB 3 duo asked housemates to vote for the contestant who blows up the smallest issues. With surprising unanimity, almost everyone took Nehal Chudasama’s name.

Farah Khan Announces Double Eviction

The night’s biggest shock came when Farah Khan declared a double elimination. Contestants Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia Janiszek were asked to leave the house, leaving everyone emotional. Awez Darbar broke down during Nagma’s exit, saying, “She is very strong and everything I have been taught about social media is because of her.” Hugging her tightly, he added, “This is not fair, you should have been given a fair chance to play the game.” As she bid him goodbye, Nagma reassured Awez by saying that once she is out of the show, she will begin preparing for their wedding.

As Nagma and Natalia bid their goodbyes, the house was left shaken. Awez later told fellow housemates, “This show was not for her,” underlining the emotional impact of the night’s eliminations.

