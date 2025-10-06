Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Highlights: Salman Khan Announces 'No Elimination' In Dussehra Week, Malti Chahar Enters As Second Wild Card!

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 began on a light and playful note as Salman Khan brought fun-filled games and laughter to the stage. The housemates were asked to dedicate songs to their fellow contestants, leading to some hilarious choices and teasing moments. The mood got even more entertaining when Salman introduced a guessing game where participants had to identify which dialogue had been said behind their back — sparking laughter, friendly banter, and a few surprised reactions inside the house.

Cricketer Deepak Chahar Joins Salman Khan on Stage

The evening got a sporty twist when Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar made a special appearance. Salman warmly congratulated him and Team India for their Asia Cup victory, drawing loud applause from the audience. Deepak joined Salman for a quick round of fun cricket banter before revealing the real reason for his visit — to welcome his sister, Malti Chahar, as the second wildcard contestant of the season.

Malti Chahar Makes a Dazzling Wildcard Entry

Malti set the stage on fire with a stunning dance performance before stepping into the Bigg Boss house. The brother-sister duo shared a warm moment with Salman, who wished Malti luck for her journey ahead. Inside the house, she promised to bring fresh energy and new equations to the ongoing game, marking her arrival as one of the season’s biggest highlights yet.

Elvish Yadav Returns

Adding to the entertainment, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav hosted a special segment inside the house titled “Kiska Vish Nikalna Hai?”, where contestants revealed whose “poison” they wanted to get out of their systems. Elvish brought his trademark wit to the task, taking playful digs at contestants while keeping the tone fun. He also confronted Pranit about his roasts on him outside the house, and didn’t spare Tanya Mittal, joking about her “hawabaazi” in true Elvish style.

No Elimination and a Festive Dussehra Message from Salman Khan

Salman Khan surprised everyone with some good news — no eviction would take place this weekend. He extended warm Dussehra greetings to the contestants, reminding them that the festival marks the victory of good over evil. The host encouraged everyone to use the week’s reprieve to reflect on their actions and rebuild their connections inside the house.

Catch all the drama on Bigg Boss 19, on 24 hrs live channel streaming on JioHotstar with new episodes dropping daily at 9PM and airing at 10:30 PM on Colors.