Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Highlights: Salman Khan Announces NO Eviction, Kunickaa Resigns As Captain

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Highlights: The latest Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 19 saw host Salman Khan giving a much-needed reality check to the inmates. Packed with some emotional moments and LOL memories - the first week left housemates with some fresh debates as the episode ended on an unexpected note — no elimination this week, announced by Bhaijaan.

Salman’s reality check for Awez & Nagma

Salman addressed Awez and Nagma, questioning their lack of involvement in the house. Awez admitted he often doesn’t know what opinion to give if it doesn’t directly involve him, while Nagma expressed feeling lost and confused. Salman reminded them of their huge fan following and said, “Aap log ko dekh ke lag raha hai aap honeymoon pe aaye ho. Logon ki expectations bohot badi hain, so wake up!” Awez admitted the conversation was a much-needed reality check.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Leader vs Follower Task

Salman introduced a task where housemates had to vote for who they saw as a leader and who they saw as a follower (excluding themselves). Zeishan emerged with maximum votes as a leader, while Neelam received the most votes as a follower.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Schools Pranit More, Warns Him Against 'Below the Belt' Jokes

Neelam breaks down

Hearing her name repeatedly in the follower list left Neelam emotional. She expressed feeling sidelined by Nagma, Abhishek, Ashnoor, and Awez, saying that despite her efforts to interact, they don’t reciprocate.

Fun with Salman – Pol le Bol

Lightening the mood, Salman played Pol le Bol with the housemates. Awez’s entertaining dance moves and witty responses left both Salman and the housemates in splits.

The Verdict Room opens

Salman unveiled a brand-new space — The Verdict Room. The discussion centered around the issue of superiority complex, with the house unanimously pointing towards Ashnoor and Tanya.

Tanya gets the verdict

After deliberations, Tanya was voted as the one with the most superiority complex inside the house.

No elimination this week

In a twist, Salman concluded the episode by announcing that there would be no elimination this week, giving all contestants another chance to prove themselves.

Amaal vs Abhishek clash

Tensions flared as Amaal and Abhishek got into a heated fight over the sofa. Abhishek wanted to sit and eat there, while Amaal insisted on resting and refused to move. The argument quickly escalated, adding to the already high drama of the evening.

Baseer vs Kunickaa showdown

Another heated moment unfolded during a discussion when Kunickaa stated that she doesn’t see leadership qualities in Baseer or Farhana. This angered Baseer, who hit back saying, “You don’t have a clear stance, you keep shifting sides and alliances. I don’t think you’re a good leader.”

Kunickaa resigns as captain

After the arguments and allegations, Kunickaa decided to resign from her captaincy position. She announced that she would no longer continue with the kitchen duties, leaving the responsibility to whoever becomes the next captain.