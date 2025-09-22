Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Highlights: Salman Khan Schools Mridul-Gaurav Khanna, Nehal Chudasama Gets Evicted & Moved To Secret Room

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Highlights: On this Weekend Ka Vaar episode was packed with fiery confrontations, heartfelt moments, light-hearted entertainment, and an unexpected twist that shook the house. From Salman Khan questioning contestants on loyalty and friendships to special guests lighting up the stage, the evening had drama, laughter, and revelations in equal measure.

Ashnoor & Abhishek Friendship Tested

Salman discussed Ashnoor’s actions regarding saving Abhishek during nominations. He questioned whether her attempts at fairness compromised the essence of friendship and reminded her that even in tasks, understanding intentions and acknowledging efforts mattered more than just appearances.

Advice to Abhishek & Call-Out of Awez

Salman questioned Awez for not saving Abhishek during the nominations while prioritizing Pranit and Mridul. He also reminded Abhishek of the time Awez called him “gadha” and suggested keeping a distance from him. Salman cautioned Abhishek, advising him not to take anything for granted and to remain alert in the house dynamics.

Shehbaz Applauded for Entertainment

Salman appreciated Shehbaz for his lively presence and entertaining antics in the house. He applauded him for being a true friend, highlighting that Shehbaz didn’t reveal Amaal’s name during a critical moment and even advised others not to. “This is true friendship,” Salman remarked, commending his loyalty and humour that kept the house entertained.

Amaal’s Captaincy Praised

Salman lauded Amaal’s leadership as captain, acknowledging how he maintained fairness and order in the house. His ability to balance authority with compassion and ensure fairness during the tasks was recognized as exemplary.

Tensions Between Ashnoor & Abhishek

Ashnoor later admitted to Zeishan that she perhaps shouldn’t have spoken to Awez about Abhishek. Meanwhile, Shehbaz advised Abhishek to remember that he must play for himself, as others may act diplomatically. Abhishek directly confronted Ashnoor, accusing her of trying to take credit in a task. Though Ashnoor apologised, Abhishek made it clear that he felt his effort had been undermined.

Kajol &Jisshu Join Salman

The stage lit up as Kajol and Jisshu graced the show, bringing their Trial: Pyaar Kanoon Dhoka 2 courtroom to Bigg Boss. Salman admitted to binge-watching the first season, while Kajol and Salman recreated their iconic Odh Li Chunariya performance in a fun, lighthearted moment that left everyone in splits.

Nehal’s Elimination & Secret Room Twist

The evening saw Nehal’s elimination, but in a shocking twist, she entered the secret room instead. With access to observe housemates’ conversations, the coming days promise drama as Nehal begins to see where loyalties truly lie.

Uorfi Javed’s Fun-Filled Task

Adding a dose of fun, Uorfi Javed arrived with a quirky task to test friendships in the house. The task featured entertaining moments, including a dance by Baseer and Shehbaz, a performance by Amaal and Zeishan, and a sweet dedication by Amaal for Tanya. Uorfi further stirred the pot by asking contestants which popular friendships—like Pranit & Farhana, Abhishek & Ashnoor, or Amaal & Tanya—would break first. The task ended on a high note with Awez’s Bhojpuri-style dance and Neelam’s freestyle Bollywood performance.

Nehal Observes From the Secret Room

Post-task, Nehal was seen from the secret room processing her equations, especially with Amaal, who openly discussed feeling betrayed by her and Baseer. With her watching every move, the real test for housemates’ loyalties has only just begun.

With Nehal now entering the secret room, the dynamics of the house are set for a major shake-up. As she observes her fellow contestants closely, questions loom large — how will she use this advantage, and which friendships or alliances will face the biggest test when she returns to the game?

Catch Bigg Boss 19 on the 24-hour Live Channel, with daily episodes dropping at 9:00 PM on JioHotstar and airing at 10:30 PM on COLORS.