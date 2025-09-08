Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Highlights: Host Salman Khan schooled inmates on the second day of Weekend Ka Vaar episode, giving them an insight into what's working for them and what's not. The Bigg Boss 19 house was abuzz with emotions, strategy, and surprises. The day was marked by a major twist with the entry of the show’s first wild card contestant, shaking up alliances and promising fresh drama in the house.

Salman Schools Housemates on Food Wastage

Salman Khan addressed the contestants on the serious issue of wasting food. He highlighted the devastation caused by recent floods in Uttarakhand and Punjab, reminding everyone that families are struggling for basic necessities. Farhana was specifically called out for wasting even a single spoon of poha, with Salman urging housemates to be mindful and empathetic.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Jungle Task Sparks Fun

In a creative twist, Salman introduced a jungle-themed task where housemates assigned a jungle animal character to a fellow contestant based on their traits. The task led to interesting revelations about the contestants’ perceptions of each other and sparked playful banter across the house.

Celebrity Roasts Test Housemates

Comedians Munawar Faruqui, Sahiba Bali, and Aaditya Kulshreshtha (Kullu) joined the house to roast the contestants, throwing in sharp, humorous questions. The roast tested the housemates’ bonds and showcased their reactions under pressure, making for a highly entertaining segment.

Shehnaaz Gill Introduces First Wild Card Contestant

Shehnaaz Gill made a special guest appearance to drop her brother, Shehbaz Badesha, into the house as Bigg Boss 19’s first wild card. She advised him to be authentic in the house, showing all sides of his personality, while sharing fun moments with Salman on stage.

App Room Powers Shake the House

Kunickaa and Mridul accessed the App Room and selected the Suraksha Kawach. Kunickaa, receiving fewer votes, strategically used her power to prevent any eliminations this week, ensuring safety for all contestants.

Nehal Breaks Down Amid Confrontations

After intense arguments and Salman’s fiery schooling, Nehal was visibly emotional, breaking down over the recent accusations and the criticism of her behavior in the house.

Baseer on the New Wild Card

Baseer described Shehbaz Badesha as a 'meethi churi' and cautioned housemates that the wild card could stir up strategic moves in the house, advising everyone to stay alert.

Catch all the drama, laughter, and unexpected twists on Bigg Boss 19, streaming on JioHotstar at 9 PM and airing on Colors at 10:30 PM.