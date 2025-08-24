Advertisement
BIGG BOSS 19

Bigg Boss 19: When And Where To Watch Live Streaming Of The Grand Premiere Online?

Fans can watch the Bigg Boss 19 grand premiere on JioHotstar at 9:00 p.m. IST or later on Colors TV at 10:30 p.m. IST.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 24, 2025, 01:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bigg Boss 19: When And Where To Watch Live Streaming Of The Grand Premiere Online?(Source: Promo)

New Delhi: The countdown for the much-awaited grand premiere of Bigg Boss 19 has begun. Salman Khan returns as the host, making his grand comeback on both Colors TV and JioCinema (JioHotstar).

This season, OTT will have an edge like never before, as new episodes will stream 90 minutes before the television telecast.

When and Where to Watch the Grand Premiere Online?

Bigg Boss 19 will premiere today at 9 PM on JioHotstar, followed by its television telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.

Probable Contestants

The list of rumored contestants includes Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Malik, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Dino James, Tanya Mittal, Kunicka Sadanand, Zeishan Quadri, and Natalia Stankoszek.
Other names doing the rounds online are Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid, Arbaaz Patel, Hansika Motwani, Ali Asgar, and Sailesh Lodha.

The teasers of contestants have already sparked massive buzz among fans.

New Theme

In the latest trailer, Salman Khan, dressed in a sharp Nehru jacket and flanked by Black Cat commandos, unveiled this year’s Parliament-inspired theme. Set against a democracy-style backdrop, Bigg Boss 19 promises a power-packed season where housemates will, for the first time in 18-19 years, hold positions of authority inside the house.

Returning as host, Salman Khan brought his signature swag and wit to the promo, saying “Iss baar Bigg Boss ke ghar mein drama crazy nahi, democrazy hoga. Har chhota-bada faisla gharwalon ke haath mein hoga.”

What is ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’?

This season’s fiery new concept, ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’, gives contestants (gharwalon) unprecedented power inside the house.

As Salman Khan explained: “Gharwalon, do whatever you want to do, man! But be ready for anjaam aur aawam, kyunki iss baar Bigg Boss mein gharwalon ki sarkaar chalegi.”

The house will now run like a full-blown democracy, where every decision has consequences—and the audience will be watching closely.

