Bigg Boss 19 Winner Buzz: Gaurav Khanna Or Farrhana Bhatt? Fans Predict THIS Contestant Will Lift The Trophy - Check Who

New Delhi: Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 19 is gearing up for its grand finale on December 7, and the excitement among fans has reached a fever pitch. The reality show, which has been packed with drama, emotional confrontations, and high-stakes tasks, is now entering its final stretch.

Who are the Top 5 Finalists In Bigg Boss 19?

Actor Gaurav Khanna has become the season’s first confirmed finalist after winning the high-stakes "Ticket to Finale" task. The dramatic episode on November 26 featured four contestants competing for a direct spot in the finale.

The top five finalists now include Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Pranit More, Farrhana Bhatt, and Tanya Mittal.

Who is likely to win the Season?

In a poll conducted by BBTak asking fans who the top two contestants might be, the combinations and results were as follows: Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt received 41.1% of votes, Gaurav Khanna and Pranit More 29.2%, Gaurav Khanna and Amaal Mallik 16.9%, while other combinations accounted for 12.8%. It is important to note that the poll included Gaurav Khanna paired with every other top contestant in each option, meaning that all possible top-two predictions featured him alongside another finalist.

Take a look:

Bigg Boss 19 TOP-2 Likely to be? — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 6, 2025

In another discussion, a user asked the AI assistant Grok, “Based on comments, who is winning the BB19 title?” Analysing the latest 30 comments in the thread, Grok noted, "Based on the latest 30 comments in the thread, Amaal Mallik has the most mentions as a potential winner (7), followed by Gaurav Khanna (5), Farrhana Bhatt (4), Pranit More (4), and Tanya Mittal (3). The finale is on Dec 7, so it's still anyone's game!"

Based on the latest 30 comments in the thread, Amaal Mallik has the most mentions as potential winner (7), followed by Gaurav Khanna (5), Farrhana Bhatt (4), Pranit More (4), and Tanya Mittal (3). The finale is on Dec 7, so it's still anyone's game! — Grok (@grok) December 5, 2025

Some fans have expressed differing opinions. One user commented, “I was supporting #GauravKhanna but I think winner should be between #PranitMore and #FarhanaBhatt because after getting the ticket to finale he thinks he is the winner , show in house bossy like and make Pranit his chamcha, boss if you are in industry for last 20 years cont.”

I was supporting #GauravKhanna but I think winner should be between #PranitMore and #FarhanaBhatt because after getting the ticket to finale he thinks he is the winner , show in house bossy like and make Pranit his chamcha, boss if you are in industry for last 20 years cont. — varun rajput (@rajput_varun) December 3, 2025

Meanwhile, another fan poll shared on X (formerly Twitter) indicated Pranit More leading with 32% of votes, closely followed by Gaurav Khanna at 28%, and Farrhana Bhatt at 21%. The remaining votes were split between Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal.

Same timeline rhega,, mark my words… the winner will be from these top 2 pic.twitter.com/S3Gevo2joz — Smarty.base.eth (@aveshly660) December 6, 2025

It is to be noted that these predictions reflect fan speculation only; Zee News does not officially endorse or confirm any winner-related claims.