Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna’s Father Claims He 'Would Have Slapped Farrhana Bhatt'

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna has won a million hearts, and his recent win speaks volumes of the same. Just like his fans, his parents are also immensely proud of their son.

As much as they're proud, there are equal few contestants from the Bigg Boss 19 house who, according to them, had crossed all lines while fighting with Gaurav. Talking to IANS, Gaurav Khanna's father said, “There were also contestants like Zeishan Quadri and Abhishek Bajaj who were very aggressive, and there were many fights between them and Gaurav. But I knew Gaurav would manage things on his own, because inside that house no one can help you; you must stand for yourself.”

When asked if he ever got angry watching his son be targeted, he said, “I did get very angry when Farrhana Bhatt mocked him and called him a ‘superstar’ in a demeaning way. She questioned his work and his career as a TV actor. That upset me a lot.” He added, ‘At that moment, even Gaurav’s anger was visible; his throat veins were popping. If I had been there, I don’t know what I would have done. I might have even slapped Farhana.”

The proud father spoke about his son's game in the show, while talking to IANS. “In the beginning, I didn’t really enjoy watching him play inside the house. There were too many fights, and I couldn’t understand why he was getting involved,” said Gaurav's father. “But once I saw him handling situations and even winning against others, I realised he was doing it with a calm mind. Fighting is not in his nature at all, so seeing him stay composed made me really proud,” said Gaurav Khanna’s father.

”Talking about his son's strength, “He is very determined. If he decides he wants to achieve something, he will give it his all. That’s how he was even during MasterChef; once he set his goal, he worked hard until he achieved it. I had full confidence that he would do the same here too.”

On the 7th of December, Gaurav Khanna emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss season 19, leaving behind co-contestants Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik.