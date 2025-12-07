Bigg Boss 19 Winner: Gaurav Khanna Takes Home The Trophy And Cash Prize Of Rs 50 Lakh – Know About His Net Worth And Earnings

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale Winner: Indian television actor Gaurav Khanna emerged victorious in the 19th season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss, taking home the winner’s trophy and a cash prize of Rs. 50 lakh. The announcement was made by the show’s long-time host, Salman Khan, during an emotional grand finale.

Gaurav, 43, won over audiences with his calm and dignified demeanour, logical gameplay, and strategic approach, standing out from the typical drama-filled antics of the show. The prize money remained unchanged from last season, when Karanveer Mehra had claimed the trophy.

Season 19 saw fierce competition from some of the show’s most popular contestants, including Pranit More, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, and Tanya Mittal.

Who was the Runner-up?

The runner-up, Farrhana Bhatt, impressed viewers with her strong presence throughout the season but narrowly missed the top spot.

About Gaurav Khanna

Gaurav Khanna’s journey to television fame began unexpectedly after completing an MBA. He initially worked in corporate jobs and appeared in TV commercials in Mumbai before making his acting debut in the early 2000s with the show Bhabhi. He went on to become a household name with roles in Kumkum, Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam, and most notably as Anuj Kapadia in the hit series Anupamaa.

Gaurav Khanna Net Worth

According to News18, Khanna’s net worth is estimated between Rs. 8 crore and Rs. 15 crore, and he is reported to be one of the highest-paid contestants of Bigg Boss 19, earning approximately Rs. 17.5 lakh per week or roughly Rs. 2.5 lakh per episode.

The season featured a diverse lineup of contestants, including Ashnoor, Zeishan, Tanya, Awez, Nagma, Nehal, Abhishek, Baseer, Gaurav, Natalia, Pranit, Farhana, Neelam, Kunickaa, Mridul, and Amaal, with Malti Chahar and Shehbaz Badeshah joining later as wildcards.