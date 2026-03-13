Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna yet to receive Rs 50 lakh prize money? urges fans to ‘avoid hyping this up’

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna grabbed massive attention after emerging victorious in the latest season of the popular reality show hosted by Salman Khan. The actor took home the winner’s trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh during the grand finale held in December 2025.

Following his win, Khanna received immense love from fans and viewers of the long-running reality show.

Viral Video Sparks Confusion

Recently, the actor found himself at the centre of online discussions after a clip from one of his vlogs went viral on social media. In the video, Khanna mentioned that he had not yet received the Rs 50 lakh prize money from the show.

The statement quickly caught fans’ attention and raised questions about why the payment had been delayed, especially since the finale had already taken place months earlier.

Actor Explains the Reality Behind the Clip

Khanna has now addressed the confusion and clarified that the viral clip was recorded weeks ago. In an exclusive conversation with The Times of India, the actor explained that the vlog was filmed around 40 days earlier, when he was travelling to his hometown during the winter.

He said the video was uploaded much later, which led many viewers to believe it was a recent recording.

“Actually, this issue is being exaggerated. The clip is from a vlog that was recorded almost 40 days ago when I was travelling to my hometown during the winter. However, the vlog was uploaded recently, which made people think it was a new recording, but that's not the case,” he shared.

Khanna also mentioned that he had clarified the situation in the caption of the vlog itself.

“I had already mentioned in the caption below the vlog that I have now received my prize money and vouchers. But at the time when the vlog was originally recorded, I was still waiting for them.”

‘Please Avoid Making a Big Issue Out of It’

The actor further confirmed that he has now received the full prize money and urged people not to blow the matter out of proportion.

“In the meantime, I have received my full prize money. Also, in television, such processes usually take some time. I had clearly mentioned this in the vlog without blaming anyone, so please avoid making a big issue out of it. It isn't necessary.”

With this clarification, Khanna effectively put an end to the speculation surrounding the prize money.

Gaurav Khanna’s Television Journey

Khanna is a well-known face in the television industry and became a household name through his role in the hit show Anupamaa. His victory in Bigg Boss 19 further boosted his popularity and expanded his fan base.

During the grand finale, Khanna lifted the trophy and walked away with the Rs 50 lakh prize. Farrhana Bhatt was declared the first runner-up, while Pranit More finished as the second runner-up.