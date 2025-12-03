Advertisement
BIGG BOSS 19 GRAND FINALE

Bigg Boss 19 Winner Name Leaked? Gaurav Khanna vs Farrhana Bhatt In Finale, Suggests Viral Tweet

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale is expected to take place on December 7, 2025. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. 

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2025, 11:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Bigg Boss 19 Winner Name Leaked? Gaurav Khanna vs Farrhana Bhatt In Finale, Suggests Viral TweetPic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Just as Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale is around the corner, buzz around top contestants, shocking mid-week evictions and voting trends are all making noise on social media. In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, first Ashnoor Kaur was eliminated for striking Tanya Mittal during the ticket to finale task, and next day Shehbaz Badesha was evicted based on audience votes. Now, Bigg Boss 19 got its top 6 finalists: Gaurav Khanna, Malti Chahar, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, and Farrhana Bhatt.

Amid all of this, a tweet suggested the Bigg Boss 19 winner, runners-up and 2nd runner-up is doing the rounds. The prediction tweet on X has gone crazy viral. It reads: Final Prediction:

Winner: #GauravKhanna

Runner up: #FarrhanaBhatt

2nd Runner up: #PranitMore

Gaurav Khanna, a famous TV personality has often been questioned about his game play and strategy. In fact, the host Salman Khan also praised Gaurav during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode saying, "The approach that GK has taken in the house is quite dangerous, yet from the start, he has always maintained his composure and hasn't spoken negatively to anyone."

