Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Bigg Boss 20: Badshah's ex-wife Isha Rikhi evicted from Salman Khan's show

Actor Isha Rikhi has become the latest contestant evicted from Bigg Boss 20 due to low fan votes, praised by host Salman Khan for her dignity following her recent public separation from rapper Badshah.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 02:39 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 02:39 PM IST
Bigg Boss 20: Badshah's ex-wife Isha Rikhi evicted from Salman Khan's show
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Bigg Boss 20: Badshah's ex-wife Isha Rikhi evicted from Salman Khan's show
2
3
4
5