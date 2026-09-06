Bigg Boss 20 contestants full list: The much-anticipated controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan has finally completed its grand premiere following its launch on September 6.
Here is the complete list of all 16 confirmed contestants who have entered the Bigg Boss 20 house:
Kanika Mann (TV Actress): Famous for her lead role in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and her daring stunt-filled journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.
Aasif Khan (Actor): Acclaimed actor widely recognised for his breakout performance as the iconic groom Babloo in Panchayat and his role in Paatal Lok.
Qazi Touqeer (Singer): Reality TV veteran and former winner of the hit singing competition Fame Gurukul.
Isha Rikhi (Punjabi Actress & Model): Popular Punjabi film star known for movies like Nawabzaade and Ardaas, making headlines as singer-rapper Badshah’s ex-wife.
Amrapali Dubey (Bhojpuri Superstar): One of the highest-paid and most celebrated leading ladies of Bhojpuri cinema.
Rohed Khan (Actor & Martial Artist): Action performer, model, and martial artist stepping into the spotlight to bring grit and physical prowess to the house.
MC Mary Kom (Olympic Boxer & Sports Icon): Legendary six-time World Amateur Boxing Champion and Olympic medalist stepping out of the ring and into reality television.
Scout / Tanmay Singh (Esports Gamer & Creator): One of India's biggest gaming icons and digital content creators with a massive youth fanbase.
Yung DSA / Harsh Machare (Rapper & Digital Creator): Underground hip-hop artist and viral video creator bringing street culture energy to the show.
Arishfa Khan (Digital Star & Former Child Actor): Social media powerhouse and influencer who started her career as a popular child artist on Indian television.
Gullu / Kushal Tanwar (Reality TV Star): High-energy personality seasoned in reality shows like Roadies and Splitsvilla.
Aman Gandhi (TV Actor): Popular television actor known for his memorable roles in top daily soaps like Kundali Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi.
Uditi Singh (Model & Actress): Glamorous fashion model and rising actress taking on her biggest reality TV challenge yet.
Rhiti Tiwari (Musician): Talented singer-musician and daughter of veteran actor-politician Manoj Tiwari.
Love Gill (Punjabi Actress & Digital Creator): Popular social media personality and Punjabi actress entering the house after securing her spot through the audience vote.
Mahhi Vij (TV Actress): Renowned television star loved for her iconic lead roles in hit dramas like Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Balika Vadhu.
Fans looking to stream or watch the star-studded reality show can tune in across digital and television platforms:
Digital OTT Streaming: Watch live episodes and 24/7 camera access exclusively on JioHotstar daily at 9:00 PM IST.
Television Broadcast: Episodes air daily on Colors TV at 10:30 PM IST.
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