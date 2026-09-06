Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /Television
  • /Bigg Boss 20 contestants full list: From Mary Kom to Badshah's ex-wife Isha Rikhi - All 16 housemates revealed

Bigg Boss 20 contestants full list: From Mary Kom to Badshah's ex-wife Isha Rikhi - All 16 housemates revealed

Host Salman Khan officially kicked off Bigg Boss 20 with a star-studded Grand Premiere on September 6, locking 16 diverse celebrity housemates inside the Alice in Wonderland-themed house for the ultimate reality TV battle.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 11:32 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 11:32 PM IST
Bigg Boss 20 contestants full list: From Mary Kom to Badshah's ex-wife Isha Rikhi - All 16 housemates revealed
Image Credit: IANS/@salman khan/Instagram/@isha rikhi/instagram)

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Bigg Boss 20 contestants full list: From Mary Kom to Badshah's ex-wife Isha Rikhi - All 16 housemates revealed
2
3
4
5