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  • /Bigg Boss 20 contestants list: From Faisal Shaikh to Ridhima Gupta: A look at reported line-up for Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss 20 contestants list: From Faisal Shaikh to Ridhima Gupta: A look at reported line-up for Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss 20 contestants list: After a successful season 19, Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss is expected to commence filming from September 21.

Edited By:Ahana Tiwari
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 08:55 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 08:55 PM IST
Bigg Boss 20 contestants list: From Faisal Shaikh to Ridhima Gupta: A look at reported line-up for Salman Khan's show
Image Credit: (Image: Instagram)

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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