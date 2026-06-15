/Bigg Boss 20 contestants list: From Faisal Shaikh to Ridhima Gupta: A look at reported line-up for Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss 20 contestants: With Bigg Boss Season 19 coming to an end and Gaurav Khanna lifting the coveted trophy along with the cash prize, attention has already shifted to the next edition. According to a report by Variety India, Bigg Boss 20 is expected to begin shooting from September 21, marking the start of another high-voltage season of the popular reality show hosted by Salman Khan.
Before taking charge of the Bigg Boss house, Salman Khan is reportedly set to complete a significant portion of his upcoming action thriller directed by Vamsi Paidipally, which also stars Nayanthara in a key role. Sources suggest that his team is currently aligning schedules to ensure smooth progress across both projects without delays.
A major talking point surrounding the new season is the possibility of an “old versus new” format, where former contestants could return to compete alongside fresh entrants. While the idea has generated considerable buzz among fans, there has been no official confirmation from the makers or the channel so far.
Meanwhile, several familiar names from previous seasons continue to be widely discussed in connection with the show. Former contestants such as Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra are among those frequently mentioned in speculation, although none of them has confirmed their participation. Alongside this, reports suggest that the makers are also considering a mix of television personalities and digital creators to refresh the contestant line-up for the upcoming season.
Names circulating in media reports, including NDTV Profit, feature personalities like Ridhima Gupta (Redheema), Bhagirath Bhatt, Ruru Thakur, Arbaz Patel, Bhavya Singh and social media creator Tushar Karwar, popularly known as Gullu. Influencer and entrepreneur Tarun Raj Arora has also emerged as another name linked to the show, though his involvement remains unconfirmed at this stage.
At the same time, several well-known social media stars are also being discussed as potential participants, including Mr. Faisu (Faisal Shaikh), Anjali Arora, Jannat Zubair, Elvish Yadav, Anwez Darbar and Uorfi Javed. Reports indicate that the makers are keen to bring in digital-first personalities to attract younger audiences while blending them with traditional television faces and OTT talent.
Adding to the ongoing speculation, Ridhima Gupta recently responded to a fan during an Instagram Ask Me Anything session when asked about her possible entry into the show. Her reply, “On the way hu” along with a smiling emoji, further fuelled rumours about her participation, though nothing has been officially confirmed.
Apart from the reality show, Salman Khan is also gearing up for his film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and co-starring Chitrangda Singh, where he plays Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu. While the film’s release date is yet to be announced, preparations for Bigg Boss Season 20 continue to move forward steadily.
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