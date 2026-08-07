Bigg Boss 20 premiere, contestants: The biggest reality show - Bigg Boss Season 20 is all set to start in September with a fresh bunch of celebrity inmates ruling the roost. Host duties remain with Salman Khan, and he recently teased a 'Karan Arjun'-themed twist for the season, hinting at some kind of mystery/duo dynamic. Speculation is already high about who will be participating in the game show. Let's take a look at the premiere date, expected contestant names and first look of the house pics.
The house was expected to be designed by Kanchan and Rupali — the duo behind "The 50" — since Omung Kumar and Vanita Garud Kumar, who designed the house for several past seasons, aren't returning this time.
One of the biggest changes in Bigg Boss 20 is going to be the house designers. Celebrity production designer Omung Kumar, who designed the iconic Bigg Boss house for several seasons along with his wife Vanita Garud Kumar, will not be returning for season 20, as per Siasat report. Kanchan and Rupali, the designers behind The 50, have reportedly been finalised to create the new house.
The Khabri, which is an active social media page on Bigg Boss 20, dropped a picture of the house and shared this as a caption: FIRST LOOK AT THE #BiggBoss20 HOUSE? This image is making waves online, with fans speculating that it could be the BB20 set! It looks strikingly similar to the #The50 set, which was reportedly designed by the same creative duo. Is this the actual Bigg Boss house?
FIRST LOOK AT THE #BiggBoss20 HOUSE?— The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) August 5, 2026
This image is making waves online, with fans speculating that it could be the BB20 set!
It looks strikingly similar to the #The50 set, which was reportedly designed by the same creative duo.
Is this the actual Bigg Boss house? pic.twitter.com/5G0vOrjVjP
Now, whether this is an actual picture or not, netizens are busy speculating on social media.
Salman Khan's Bigg Boss Season 20 is set to launch on September 6, 2026, streaming at 9 pm on JioHotstar, followed by a repeat telecast on Colors TV at 10:30pm.
Based on several media reports, let's take a look at probable celebrity contestants' names for Bigg Boss 20:
Mahhi Vij
Jannat Zubair
Geeta Basra
Faisal Shaikh (Mr Faisu)
Sunil Pal
Nia Sharma
Pearl V Puri
Showik Chakraborty
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