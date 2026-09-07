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Bigg Boss 20 contestants net worth: From Mary Kom to Mahhi Vij, Check out richest stars of the season

Hosted by superstar Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 20 officially premiered on September 6, 2026, streaming daily on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM IST and airing on Colors TV at 10:30 PM IST.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 04:56 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 05:36 PM IST
Bigg Boss 20 contestants net worth: From Mary Kom to Mahhi Vij, Check out richest stars of the season
Image Credit: Instagram/IANS

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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