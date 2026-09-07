Bigg Boss 20 contestants net worth: From Mary Kom to Mahhi Vij, Check out richest stars of the season

The 20th season of Bigg Boss, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, premiered on September 6, 2026, introducing a diverse mix of 16 celebrity housemates. Marking a historic milestone as the franchise completes 20 iconic years, this Endemol Shine India production expands its footprint further by broadcasting simultaneously across six regional languages.
While every housemate enters on an equal footing inside the house, their financial standing outside varies wildly. Here is a comprehensive look at the Bigg Boss 20 contestants' net worth estimates, ranked from unverified figures to the highest-earning stars.
Rohed Khan (Actor & Martial Artist): Exact net worth details remain undisclosed in public financial records.
Rhiti Tiwari (Musician): The singer-musician and daughter of veteran actor-politician Manoj Tiwari has not publicly disclosed her net worth.
Uditi Singh (Model & Actress): Financial details for the rising actress and glamour model remain unverified in official reports.
Yung DSA / Harsh Machare (Rapper & Digital Creator): Net worth reports for the underground hip-hop artist are not yet publicly available.
Qazi Touqeer (Singer): Financial details for the Fame Gurukul winner remain unrecorded in media reports.
Love Gill (Punjabi Actress & Digital Creator): Estimated net worth of Rs 1 crore to Rs 3 crore, accumulated through social media collaborations and Punjabi acting projects.
Aman Gandhi (TV Actor): Estimated net worth of Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore ($250,000–$360,000 USD), driven by consistent work in popular television serials like Kundali Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi.
Isha Rikhi (Punjabi Actress & Model): Estimated net worth of Rs 3 crore to Rs 4 crore, built through hit Punjabi feature films such as Nawabzaade and Ardaas.
Aasif Khan (Actor): Estimated net worth of Rs 2 crore to Rs 10 crore, earned primarily through OTT projects, including breakout performances in Panchayat and Paatal Lok.
Kanika Mann (TV Actress): Estimated net worth of Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore, stemming from major television serials (Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega), reality TV appearances (Khatron Ke Khiladi 12), web series, and brand endorsements supported by a 7-million-strong Instagram following. Monthly income is estimated between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, as per a report by Businesss Upturn.
Gullu / Kushal Tanwar (Reality TV Star): Estimated net worth of over Rs 6 crore, following his high-profile stint and victory on MTV Roadies Double Cross, as per a report by magazinehubz.
Arishfa Khan (Digital Star & Former Child Actor): Estimated net worth of approximately Rs 8 crore ($1 million USD), built over a long career in child acting and a massive social media influencer presence, as per various reports.
Mahhi Vij (TV Actress): With various reports estimated net worth close to Rs 10 crore, earned across a successful career in television dramas like Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Balika Vadhu, alongside brand deals and modelling assignments.
Scout / Tanmay Singh (Esports Gamer & Creator): Estimated net worth between Rs 12 crore and Rs 18 crore ($1.5 million to $2 million USD), making him one of India's highest-earning esports athletes and digital content creators, as reported by Sovrenn.
Amrapali Dubey (Bhojpuri Superstar): Estimated net worth between Rs 14 crore and Rs 30 crore, as per a report by Business Upturn. As one of Bhojpuri cinema's highest-paid leading ladies, she reportedly commands Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15 lakh per film, supplemented by high-revenue YouTube music releases and brand endorsements.
MC Mary Kom (Olympic Boxer & Sports Icon): Estimated net worth between Rs 33 crore and Rs 42 crore, as per a report by Mint, making the six-time World Amateur Boxing Champion and Olympic medalist the wealthiest celebrity inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.
Fans can follow all the daily drama and 24/7 house action across digital and television platforms:
Digital OTT Streaming: Watch live episodes and 24/7 camera access exclusively on JioHotstar daily at 9:00 PM IST.
Television Broadcast: Episodes air daily on Colors TV at 10:30 PM IST.
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