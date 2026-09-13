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Bigg Boss 20 controversy: Mary Kom team apologises after boxing legend faces online criticism

Team Mary Kom has issued a formal apology after the boxing champion faced viewer backlash for comparing her sporting achievements to those of other Indian athletes on Bigg Boss 20.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 05:41 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 05:41 PM IST
Bigg Boss 20 controversy: Mary Kom team apologises after boxing legend faces online criticism
Image Credit: IANS/Instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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