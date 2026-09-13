Bigg Boss 20 controversy: Mary Kom team apologises after boxing legend faces online criticism

Indian boxing champion Mary Kom has found herself at the centre of social media backlash following a controversial statement made during a conversation with fellow contestant Qazi Touqeer on Bigg Boss 20. While discussing her career and individual sporting record, her comments drew sharp criticism from viewers who perceived them as an unnecessary comparison to other prominent Indian female athletes. The broadcast clip went viral across X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, igniting a wider debate over whether her statement reflected genuine pride in her record or a dismissal of fellow sports icons.
The exchange unfolded on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show as singer Qazi Touqeer was highlighting women who have brought international honor to Indian sports. Touqeer remarked, “Hamare yahan sports mein kaun kaun ladki ne kamal kiya hai, Sania Mirza also did great, Sania Nehwal (Which girls have achieved greatness in sports here? Sania Mirza did a great job, as did Saina Nehwal).”
Mary Kom interrupted him mid-sentence to state, “Lekin mere jaisa koi achieve nahi kiya (But no one achieved what I did),” referencing her personal achievements in boxing.
Take a look:
Wtf Qazi giving salute to mary kom #BiggBoss20 pic.twitter.com/ALtS8lNbNd— (@Frozen_pratik) September 11, 2026
As online criticism intensified, Team Mary Kom issued a public clarification and formal apology via her official social media channels. The statement clarified that the boxer had no intention of diminishing the contributions of other sports personalities.
The official statement read: “We apologise if Mary’s words were misunderstood. There was never any intention to demean or compare the journey with that of another athlete. Mary has immense respect for every athlete who represents India and gives their heart and soul to the sport. Every journey is unique, every achievement matters, and every medal makes India proud.”
We apologise if Mary’s words were misunderstood. There was never any intention to demean or compare the journey with that of another athlete. Mary has immense respect for every athlete who represents India and gives their heart and soul to the sport.— Dr. M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) September 13, 2026
Every journey is unique,…
This incident marks the second major public controversy involving the Olympic medalist this year. In February, Mary Kom faced online backlash following public remarks regarding her divorce from her former husband, where she stated that he had made “ek rupiya bhi nahi kamaya.” She subsequently released a video apology clarifying that her statements were taken out of context and were not intended to cause harm.
Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 20 is currently airing on Colors TV and JioHotstar, featuring a blend of personalities from entertainment, sports, and digital media. Alongside Mary Kom and Qazi Touqeer, this season’s roster includes television actors Mahhi Vij, Kanika Mann, and Isha Rikhi, Bhojpuri actor Aamrapali Dubey, actor Aasif Khan, singer Rhiti Tiwari, digital creator Arishfa Khan, gaming creator Tanmay Singh (Scoutop), and actor-model Rohed Khan.
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