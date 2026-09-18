Bigg Boss 20 episode update: Gullu becomes new captain after intense captaincy task; Full details inside

Bigg Boss 20 keeps delivering drama, emotion, twists nobody saw coming, day after day. The latest episode brought all of it at once: emotional breakdowns, heated arguments, a new captain crowned inside the house. Some relationships are getting stronger. Others, not so much; tensions are climbing fast among a few contestants.
Episode 12 gave us something new: Yung in tears, for the first time on the show. It started small; really, a conversation inside the house got misunderstood, then spiralled into something much bigger.
Here's what happened:-
Mahi Vij had apparently made a strong remark about Yung while talking to other contestants that got passed along to Yung later, framed as Mahi using harsh words, even taking his name in a negative light. Mahi denied using any abusive language at all, but by then, the misunderstanding had already done its damage; tension spread through the house regardless.
Yung took it hard. He broke down, emotional, saying he'd always respected Mahi like a mother figure. Other housemates tried calming him down, but he stayed upset, pulled away from everyone, and said he'd lost trust in the people around him.
Yung and Mahi did eventually try talking it through, clearing up the misunderstanding as best they could. But the issue never fully resolved; it left a dent in their equation inside the house.
Leadership changed hands this episode too. Yung's run as captain came to an end as housemates competed in a genuinely tough captaincy task.
Round one had contestants taking "lives" away from each other just to stay in the running. Reeti Tiwari, Mahi Vij, Gullu, and Kanika Mann made it through that round; everyone else got knocked out of the competition.
Then came round two: an apple challenge, fun on paper, chaotic in practice. Contestants had to collect apples and load them onto their chosen candidate's tray. It didn't take long for the task to turn intense; arguments broke out left and right among housemates.
In the end, Gullu came out on top, collecting the most apples and getting named the house's new captain. Yung, interestingly, was the one hosting the task throughout.
The captaincy task sparked its own fight, too, between Amrapali Dubey and Arishfa. Amrapali, backing Kanika Mann, got into it with Arishfa, who'd been trying to grab apples during the task.
Things escalated fast. Both women threw harsh words at each other, calling each other "cheap" at one point. Amrapali didn't hold back either, firing off sharp remarks that only added to the tension already building in the house.
This episode captured Bigg Boss 20 at its most Bigg Boss emotion, conflict, power shifting hands, all in one go. Emotional breakdowns, a new captain, and fights breaking out left and right in the house proved once again why it's still one of the most talked-about reality shows on television.
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