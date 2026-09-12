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Bigg Boss 20 episode update: Kanika Mann vs Yung DSA sparks chaos over duties; Check full details inside

Bigg Boss 20 Episode 6 was packed with intense drama as Kanika Mann and Yung DSA’s washroom and duty dispute escalated into a major house fight, dividing contestants.

Edited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 03:20 PM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 03:20 PM IST
Bigg Boss 20 episode update: Kanika Mann vs Yung DSA sparks chaos over duties; Check full details inside
Image Credit: Instagram and ANI

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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