Bigg Boss 20 episode update: Kanika Mann vs Yung DSA sparks chaos over duties; Check full details inside

Episode 6 of Bigg Boss 20 was packed with drama, heated arguments, and emotional moments. The biggest highlight of the episode was a major fight between captain Yung DSA and Kanika Mann, which made the house atmosphere tense and divided the contestants.
It started small. A discussion about house duties, nothing more. Then it turned personal, fast.
Yung had been teasing Kanika and Gullu about how close they'd gotten. Kanika, meanwhile, wasn't happy about getting extra duties while others barely had any, and she wasn't shy about questioning how Yung was running things as captain either.
Then came the moment that really set things off. An uncomfortable comment from Yung, mid-conversation, and Kanika had enough. She said it plainly: she wasn't in the house to please anyone.
Things got worse from there. The fight moved to the washroom issue. Yung pointed out that some female contestants had been using the men's washroom since the women's section wasn't available, and then complained about hygiene after Kanika had used the space. That's when Kanika pushed back hard, calling his earlier comment inappropriate. By this point, the whole house had picked sides.
Somewhere else in the house, a different fight was brewing. Aman Gandhi and Aasif Khan started off talking game strategy. It didn't stay there long; within minutes, it had turned into something about class.
Aasif brought up local train travel, and that one comment set off a sharp back-and-forth between the two of them. It got emotional, too. Aasif ended up saying he respects middle-class struggles deeply, and that he wants local train commuters to feel proud of him.
Meanwhile, in the bathroom area, tensions flared between Aamrapali Dubey and Mahhi Vij. Aamrapali said something Mahhi found completely unnecessary, and that was enough to spark another round of arguing between the two.
Later, Aamrapali went and apologised to Uditi Singh, telling her not to let other people in the house influence her. Small gesture, but it added yet another layer of tension to relationships that were already strained.
By the end of the episode, Bigg Boss dropped the hammer: a 30% cut to house rations. The reason? Yung DSA had broken one of the house's major rules: sleeping during the day, which just isn't allowed.
Not everything was a fight, though. Aasif Khan checked in on Qazi's health at one point, and later opened up about his own struggles with mental health. He got visibly emotional talking about it.
Moments like that stood out precisely because of how much fighting surrounded them elsewhere in the house.
Episode 6 gave viewers pretty much everything: fights, arguments, a broken rule, an emotional breakdown or two. Washroom disputes, a ration cut, tensions boiling over in multiple corners of the house at once. And still, tucked in between all of it, there was room for the contestants to show their softer side.
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