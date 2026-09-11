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  • /Bigg Boss 20 episode update: Yung DSA wins captaincy task after explosive drama; Check full update inside

Bigg Boss 20 episode update: Yung DSA wins captaincy task after explosive drama; Check full update inside

Bigg Boss 20: In Episode 5, Yung DSA became the first captain after a heated captaincy task filled with conflicts among housemates. The episode also featured emotional moments as contestants revisited past seasons’ legacy clips and reflected on the show’s journey.

Edited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 11:07 AM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 11:07 AM IST
Bigg Boss 20 episode update: Yung DSA wins captaincy task after explosive drama; Check full update inside
Image Credit: X and ANI

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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