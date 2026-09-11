/Bigg Boss 20 episode update: Yung DSA wins captaincy task after explosive drama; Check full update inside

Bigg Boss 20 episode 5 had a lot of high-voltage drama as the house witnessed the first captaincy task. The episode not only decided the first captain but also gave contestants an emotional reminder of the show’s long-standing legacy.
The task kicked things off, and three names rose to the top: Yung DSA, Gullu, and Aasif Khan. As competition heated up, so did tempers.
Yung DSA clashed with Aamrapali Dubey, who took issue with his language. Then came a disagreement with Kanika Mann over how he was playing the task, and Kanika wasn't done; she got into it with Arishfa Khan next, this time over tone. Despite the tensions, the task concluded with Mahhi Vij announcing Yung DSA as the winner, making him the first captain of the house.
Once the dust settled, Aasif and Qazi patched things up. Meanwhile, ScoutOP was busy elsewhere quietly working the room, building alliances.
Qazi started shouting, asking for medical help, saying he wasn't feeling right. Odd, considering just earlier he'd been doing push-ups and calling himself a commando. Bigg Boss didn't wait around; he was called to the medical room for a check-up.
The next day slowed down a bit, but the conversations got deeper. Kanika and Gullu talked trust would they actually stay loyal to each other as the game progressed. Isha Rikhi, meanwhile, opened up about "red flags" in relationships. She was quick to clarify, though: not aimed at anyone in particular.
There were lighter moments too. Rhiti Tiwari broke into song. Mary Kom got reflective, talking about how family support often comes down to money, whether you have it or not. Not everything was calm, though; Bigg Boss called out several contestants, including captain Yung DSA, for sleeping through the day and skipping house rules.
Contestants were shown clips from past seasons: old fights, emotional moments, memories most of them clearly hadn't expected to revisit. Mahhi Vij, Aamrapali, Isha, and Aasif several of them got emotional watching it all unfold again.
The montage didn't stop there. Former hosts Shilpa Shetty and Amitabh Bachchan made appearances, and there were lighter clips of Salman Khan too. The message Bigg Boss wanted to land? This show isn't just played. It's lived, and now, these contestants are part of that history.
Room 20 finally opened up, revealing photos of this season's contestants. Qazi, ever the entertainer, lightened the mood with a rendition of O Mere Dil Ke Chain.
Then it was back to business. Bigg Boss asked Yung DSA, as captain, to pick a lifeline; he chose Kanika Mann. From there, Yung got to work, dividing responsibilities among the housemates.
Episode 5 managed to do both: deliver real gameplay tension and remind everyone what the show actually means. With Yung DSA now in charge, expect the house dynamics to shift, and probably not slowly.
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