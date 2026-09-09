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  • /Bigg Boss 20 first nominations: Kanika Mann, Uditi Singh, Love Gill, Arishfa Khan named for nominations in first week

Bigg Boss 20 first nominations: Kanika Mann, Uditi Singh, Love Gill, Arishfa Khan named for nominations in first week

Bigg Boss is an Indian Hindi-language reality television show of the Bigg Boss franchise in India that airs on Colors TV.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 10:26 AM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 10:26 AM IST
Bigg Boss 20 first nominations: Kanika Mann, Uditi Singh, Love Gill, Arishfa Khan named for nominations in first week
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Bigg Boss 20 first nominations: Kanika Mann, Uditi Singh, Love Gill, Arishfa Khan named for nominations in first week
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