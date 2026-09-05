Bigg Boss 20 grand premiere: How much is host Salman Khan charging for new season?

Bigg Boss 20 premiere: For over 15 years, superstar Salman Khan and Bigg Boss have remained virtually inseparable. While house themes, contestants, and game dynamics shift with every passing season, Khan's commanding presence as the anchor of the reality franchise remains constant. His iconic Weekend Ka Vaar episodes continue to serve as the show's primary viewing hook, drawing millions of viewers for his blunt feedback, sharp humour, and weekend confrontations.
With every new edition, speculation surrounding Salman Khan’s remuneration takes centre stage ahead of the premiere. While neither the broadcaster nor the production house publicly discloses contractual figures, media reports show a dramatic surge in his fees over the years, moving from a few crores per episode in his early hosting years to multi-hundred-crore deals for recent seasons.
The record-breaking Bigg Boss 13, which featured Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, and Rashami Desai, remains one of the most lucrative editions in the show's history. Industry reports at the time suggested Khan charged approximately Rs 15 crore per episode, taking his potential total earnings for the extended season to an estimated Rs 620 crore, though these figures were never officially verified.
Ahead of the milestone twentieth season, reports regarding Khan's latest pay package have once again sparked intense public interest. Trade estimates and industry reports suggest his total remuneration for Bigg Boss 20 falls between Rs 120 crore and Rs 150 crore.
Estimated overall fee: Rs 120 crore – Rs 150 crore
Reported per-episode remuneration: Rs 8 crore – Rs 10 crore per Weekend Ka Vaar appearance
As with previous editions, these figures reflect market speculation and trade reports, with official numbers closely guarded by the network.
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