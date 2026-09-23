Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Bigg Boss 20: Gullu reveals he was married, got divorced in 5 months; shares details with Qazi Touqeer

Bigg Boss 20: Gullu said he finally decided to focus on his work and hoped that life would get better after the difficult period.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 10:15 AM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 10:15 AM IST
Bigg Boss 20: Gullu reveals he was married, got divorced in 5 months; shares details with Qazi Touqeer

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Bigg Boss 20: Gullu reveals he was married, got divorced in 5 months; shares details with Qazi Touqeer
2
3
4
5