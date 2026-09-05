Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /Television
  • /Bigg Boss 20 house first look revealed: From shark pool design to secret room 20 mystery - Inside details unveiled

Bigg Boss 20 house first look revealed: From shark pool design to secret room 20 mystery - Inside details unveiled

Bigg Boss 20 house features a unique fantasy-themed design inspired by duality, with creative spaces like a shark-themed pool, food truck-style kitchen, and surreal living areas.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 05:48 PM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 05:48 PM IST
Bigg Boss 20 house first look revealed: From shark pool design to secret room 20 mystery - Inside details unveiled
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Gold rates dip: Check prices across India on September 5
2
3
4
5