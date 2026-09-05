/Bigg Boss 20 house first look revealed: From shark pool design to secret room 20 mystery - Inside details unveiled

The Bigg Boss 20 house is designed around the theme of duality, mixing fantasy with reality. Inspired by an “Alice in Wonderland” style, the house looks colourful, creative, and slightly surreal. The set has been designed by Varsha Jain, who has also worked on Bigg Boss houses in South India.
The house is spread across 10,000 square feet, and monitored by 104 cameras; that's a lot of eyes on every corner. The garden itself feels open and spacious, with seating right in the centre and cosier nooks tucked around the edges. Then there are the 3D animal structures, and they're not subtle: a giant gorilla stationed near the washroom, a snake coiled around a tree.
This year's kitchen takes its cue from a food truck, oddly enough. The table's got wheels on it, literally, plus a "BB Food Truck" banner slapped on for good measure. Quirky, sure, but it still manages to stay simple, stylish even.
Sharks. That's the theme for the pool this season, genuinely one of the garden's highlights. Nearby, there's a decorative floral tap too, adding a nice creative touch that catches the eye.
Nothing understated about this one. A massive 3D ringmaster structure greets contestants right at the door, and they've got to walk straight through it just to reach the living room. Dramatic, sure, but that's clearly the point.
Simpler this time around, comparatively, but it's not without personality. Instead of a regular chair, there's a neon pink bunny, placed upside down, of all things. Near the central sofa, a chandelier hangs overhead, decorated with little monkey figures dangling from it.
Arguably the standout space in the whole house. A big sofa anchors the room, alongside a 12-seater dining table and a parachute-style seating setup that's hard to miss. There's also a pink teapot-shaped throne playful, a little absurd, very on-theme. Near the TV, decorative messages round out the space, tying the whole vibe together.
The fantasy theme carries right through here too, with mushroom-inspired decor covering the walls. Eight beds total, two of them large enough to fit three contestants each. Right in the middle, there's a seating area shaped like a hanging beehive complete with bee patterns plus a few unexpected props scattered around, like a chameleon and a scorpion.
With its creative design, vibrant colours, and imaginative theme, the Bigg Boss 20 house promises to be more than just a living space it’s an experience in itself. As contestants enter this visually exciting world, viewers can expect a season full of drama, entertainment, and unforgettable moments.
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