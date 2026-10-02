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Bigg Boss 20: Isha Rikhi hits back at Mahhi Vij over Badshah remarks

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Isha Rikhi responded to Mahhi Vij's remarks regarding her emotional breakdown and past relationship with Badshah, accusing her fellow housemate of creating a narrative behind her back instead of addressing her directly.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 03:30 PM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 03:30 PM IST
Bigg Boss 20: Isha Rikhi hits back at Mahhi Vij over Badshah remarks
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Bigg Boss 20: Isha Rikhi hits back at Mahhi Vij over Badshah remarks
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