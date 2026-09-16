Bigg Boss 20: Isha Rikhi opens up about troubled marriage with Badshah

Actor Isha Rikhi has opened up about her personal life and hinted at issues in her marriage with rapper Badshah during her appearance on Bigg Boss 20. She spoke about emotional pain, trust issues, and feeling misled in a relationship that later ended in separation.
Talking with fellow contestant Kanika Mann, Isha suggested she'd been betrayed during her marriage. Not just emotionally, but physically and socially too, she said. Her partner wanted the relationship, according to her, but not the responsibilities that came attached to it.
Isha also opened up about how she usually operates, trusting people mostly when she sees things with her own eyes, but looking back, she realised she'd been misled the whole time. She'd only been shown a limited slice of reality, introduced to just a handful of people, while the truth, as it turned out, looked nothing like what she'd believed.
She doesn't buy into rumours easily, she said on the show. "If someone tells me anything, I ask for proof, or I don't believe it." That rule, she added, applies to relationships too; she won't accept claims without something solid behind them- clarity, evidence, whatever it takes.
Isha and Badshah reportedly dated for several years before marrying in a private ceremony. Badshah didn't announce the wedding publicly at first. It came out later, confirmed by Isha's family and through her own social media posts. Eventually, the two announced their separation jointly, calling the decision mutual and respectful.
Rumours about the relationship were already swirling online before the separation was even announced. Isha later asked people to stop believing unverified news about her personal life. She also pushed back gently at the media and the public, asking them to wait for official confirmation instead of running with assumptions.
Before Isha, Badshah was married to Jasmine Masih. They were together for eight years before separating in 2020, and they share a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh.
Isha Rikhi's comments on Bigg Boss 20 have pulled her personal life right back into the spotlight. She's shared her side now, sure but both she and Badshah had previously described their separation as mutual. The whole thing continues to draw public discussion, media attention, all of it is still very much alive online.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.