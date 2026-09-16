Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Bigg Boss 20: Isha Rikhi opens up about troubled marriage with Badshah

Actor Isha Rikhi, on Bigg Boss 20, spoke about her troubled marriage with rapper Badshah, alleging emotional, physical, and social betrayal. The couple later separated mutually, though she hinted at feeling misled during the relationship.

Edited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 03:29 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Bigg Boss 20: Isha Rikhi opens up about troubled marriage with Badshah
Image Credit: ANI and Instagram

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Bigg Boss 20: Isha Rikhi opens up about troubled marriage with Badshah
2
3
4
5